'Maanaadu': BTS Pictures Featuring Silambarasan TR Surface Online, Fans Excited

The upcoming Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu starring Silambarasan TR is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Recently, pictures from the sets of the film have been making rounds on the internet and netizens are all gaga over it. Trade analyst Kaushik LM have shared pictures on his social media handle and they are truly unmissable.

In behind the scenes pictures that have surfaced online, Silambarasan TR can be seen interacting with the crew member of the film. Silambarasan can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt along with a pair of jeans. He completed the look with an infinity chain, black metallic watch and can be seen holding a cup of coffee. He also opted for a styled hairdo and a well-trimmed beard.

Along with the pictures, the post read, “#Maanaadu hero #SilambarasanTR in convo with the film's PRO @johnmediamanagr, a couple of weeks back. Nice candid clicks by @arun_capture1”. Take a look at the post below.

On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. One of the users wrote, “wow”. Another user wrote, “love this pic”. Take a look at some of the comments by fans and followers below.

About Maanaadu release, cast and more

Venkat Prabhu, known for his previous films like Chennai 600028, Biriyani, and Mass Masilamani, will be seen directing the upcoming political action thriller film. The movie also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SA Chandrasekhar, Bharathiraja, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaren in crucial roles. SJ Suryah is going to portray a negative character in the movie. The music for the film is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Venkat Prabhu revealed the first look of STR starrer in a tweet last year. The first look poster gave a glimpse of STR's character named Abdul Khaaliq, who is shown praying with a bullet lodged in his forehead. The poster also featured a quote by Mahatma Gandhi that read, "Non-violence is the greatest force at disposal of mankind". It also carried the hashtag "#SpreadLove". The makers have not yet announced the released date of the film. Take a look at the first look poster of Maanaadu below.

