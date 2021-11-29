Silambarasan, aka Simbu, starrer Maanaadu arrived at the theatres in Tamil Nadu on November 25. The film, which is a sci-fi action drama, was welcomed by Simbu's fans to the big screens with a celebration. It was touted to enter the elite Rs 50 crores club and does not seem to be much far away from its goal. The film had a massive weekend box office collection in Tamil Nadu and is soon expected to cross the Rs 50 crores benchmark. Director Venkat Prabhu and his team cannot help but celebrate the success of the film.

Maanaadu box office collection on its Day 1 made the film begin at a good start. The movie grossed over Rs 8 crores on Day 1. As it was released on Thursday, the film's first weekend was very crucial for its makers. Now, as per a report by Kaushik LM, the film's Sunday's collection was even more than that of its first day. After its debut weekend, the film has now crossed the Rs 30 crores benchmark in Tamil Nadu.

It's a 30 CR+ TN gross weekend for #Maanaadu after 4 days of sustained BO rampage, with Sunday reportedly exceeded the opening day. Dream run for the team! #MaanaaduBlockbuster @SilambarasanTR_ @vp_offl @iam_SJSuryah — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 29, 2021

Venkat Prabhu and team celebrate Maanaadu's success

Film director Venkat Prabhu is currently celebrating Maanaadu's massive success. On Sunday night, November 28, the filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share a group video, featuring the team of Maanaadu and its leads Silambarasan and Kalyani Priyadarshan. In the video, Venkat Prabhu could be seen saying thank you repeatedly. In the caption, he wrote, "Thank q!! thank q!! thank q!! from the bottom of our hearts to you lovely audience!!!" Sharing the same video, Silambarasan wrote, "Thank you for all the love."

Thank q!! thank q!! thank q!! from the bottom of our hearts to you lovely audience!!! #maanaadu #TeamMaanaadu ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽 #MaanaaduBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/CV02lCt40d — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) November 28, 2021

Details about Maanaadu

Maanaadu stars Silambarasan in the lead role of Abdul Khaaliq and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the film's leading lady. The movie is a political sci-fi thriller and its plot revolves around the theory of time loop. While the film was helmed by Venkat Prabhu, Suresh Kamatchi bankrolled it. Apart from the leading stars, the film also cast Bhrathiraja, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran, Udhaya, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ravikanth and Aravind Akash. Silambarasan's fans open-heartedly welcomed the star to the theatres. Theatres saw a massive crowd outside singing and dancing to Silambarasan's songs.

Image: Twitter/@vp_offl/Instagram/@silambarsantrofficial