'Maanaadu' Fame Silambarasan TR Hospitalised In Chennai Due To Viral Infection

Tamil actor Silambarasan TR has contracted a viral infection causing the actor to get admitted to a hospital in Chennai. Read further to know more.

Silambarasan

Image: Instagram/@silambarasantrofficial


Actor Silambarasan TR has been reportedly admitted to a hospital due to a severe viral infection. The actor was last seen in the action-drama flick Maanaadu which managed to earn the praises of the masses for its pathbreaking contribution to the thriller and sci-fi genre in the South film industry.

After the news of the actor being admitted to the hospital broke out, several ardent fans wished him a speedy recovery via social media.

Silambarasan TR admitted to a hospital

As per the tweet from the Entertainment Industry tracker, Sreedhar Pillai, the actor has been hospitalized in Chennai due to a viral infection. He also confirmed that the infection is not COVID-19 related. The news came a day after the actor shared the teaser of his upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu directed by Gautham Menon. The film is billed to be an action drama. 

As mentioned earlier, several fans took to their social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, ''Wishing you a very speedy recovery dear THALAIVAN @SilambarasanTR_  naa All of our prayers with you!!'' while another fan wrote, ''Oh it's bad I hope soon he recover from viral infection don't worry #STR''.

More on Silambarasan

Silambarasan TR, also fondly called Simbu, recently left his fans impressed with his stellar performance in the sci-fi thriller film Maanaadu. The film also starred Kalyani Priyadarshan and followed the events of a press conference by the state's Chief Minister causing his bodyguard and police officer to get stuck in a time loop. The intriguing concept and characters of the movie earned a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike with many flocking to the cinemas to catch the film on November 25. 

The film also featured Bharathiraja, S. A. Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren and S. J. Suryah who was seen playing the role of an antagonist. The movie was produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions.

Meanwhile, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu with filmmaker Gautham Menon will mark Simbu's third collaboration with the director. The makers recently dropped 'A glimpse of Muthu’s journey' to tease the upcoming film. He will also be seen in the film Pathu Thala and Corona Kumar. 

Image: Instagram/@silambarasantrofficial

