'Maanaadu' Hindi & Telugu Remake In Works? Official Announcement Likely To Be Out Soon

As the Tamil action thriller movie, Maanaadu has been receiving amazing reviews from the audience and the critics, it was recently revealed that the movie will be remade in Hindi and Telugu as well. Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie was earlier scheduled for a Diwali release but was postponed to November 25, 2021.

A social media influencer and a film entertainment tracker recently unveiled this news on social media and left the fans curious. Here's what he revealed.

Is Maanaadu getting Hindi & Telugu remake?

Social media influencer and a film entertainment tracker, Kaushik recently took to his official Twitter handle and made a delightful announcement revealing that Maanaadu remake in Hindi and Telugu were in heavy demand and it involved some of the prominent names. He further informed that both the deals were about to be closed and added how the interested parties watched the movie the other day in Chennai and enjoyed it thoroughly. While concluding his announcement, he teased the fans that big things were happening.

The official tweet read, "#Maanaadu Telugu & Hindi remake rights in heavy demand, with top names involved Both deals about to be closed. Interested parties watched the film in Chennai y'day and thoroughly enjoyed it. Big things happening!" (sic)

Many fans took to Twitter and expressed their amazement after receiving the news about the Maanaadu remake in Hindi and Telugu languages. Some of the fans also began speculating that filmmaker Boney Kapoor must have bought the right for the Hindi remake of the film while others stated how much they loved the film. Take a look at some of the fans reactions-

About Maanaadu

Backed by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, the movie features Silambarasan, S. J. Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, S. A. Chandrasekhar, etc and follows the life of a common man and a policeman trapped in a time loop who are forced to live the same day over and over again. The cast of the movie includes actors namely Silambarasan as Abdul Khaaliq, S. J. Suryah as DCP Dhanushkodi, Kalyani Priyadarshan as Seethalakshmi, S. A. Chandrasekhar as Chief Minister Arivazhagan, Chandrasekhar as Tamizhvaanan, Y. G. Mahendran as Paranthaaman, Premgi Amaren as Eeswara Moorthy, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam as Mugilan Arivazhagan, Manoj Bharathiraja as John and many more.

