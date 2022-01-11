'Maanaadu' Star Simbu Receives Honorary Doctorate From Vels University; See Viral Pictures

Actor Simbu has added another feather to his embellished cap after he was conferred with an honorary doctorate by a top varsity in Chennai on Tuesday. The title bestowed upon the actor comes after he made a remarkable comeback through the blockbuster hit Maanaadu, after a long hiatus in stabilising his market and fanbase.

The actor was awarded the honorary doctorate by Vels University in Chennai and the actor was one among the three recipients of the honour. The University organised its 11th Annual Convocation on Tuesday and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur was in attendance at the convocation as Chief Guest. The event was organised at the varsity's campus in Pallavaram, Chennai, and Thakur was invited to deliver the convocation address.

Actor Simbu receives an honorary doctorate from Vels University

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, also known as S.T.R. or Simbu has completed three decades in the film industry. Several pictures from the convocation ceremony have been surfacing on social media. One of them shows the actor wearing a red cape as he is all masked up before receiving the honour. The other pictures show him posing with the other two recipients post receiving the award. In the other, he is seen receiving the award on stage. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen posing with his parents after receiving the honour.

Two days ago, the university had made the announcement that it will honour actor Simbu.

In a statement, its founder Ishari Ganesh said, "We are immensely delighted in presenting the esteemed actor Silambarasan TR with an honorary doctorate, as an acknowledgment of his outstanding talent and great efforts in the field of cinema. We at Vels University have a panel of committee members that research the achievements of eminent personalities from various fields. This year, the committee members, have unanimously decided that actor Silambarasan TR would be a worthy recipient of this honorary doctorate." Ganesh further said, "Tamil cinema has been a blessed land of talented actors and technicians, who have unceasingly worked beyond brilliance, thereby bringing honour to the region on Pan-Indian and International platforms. I am glad that actor Silambarasan TR is undoubtedly the amalgamation of actor and technician, for his multi-faceted avatars as an actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, playback singer, music director, and producer is very well known to the world of cinema."

Image: Instagram/Visionpiratesofficial/STR_UPDATE