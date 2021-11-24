'Maanaadu': Watch A Sneak Peek Of The Silambarasan TR Starrer Ahead Of Its Release

The South film industry is buzzing with anticipation with only one day to go for the Silambarasan TR, fondly known as Simbu, starrer action drama film Maanaadu to grace the big screen. Treating the audience with a high octane action packed with drama, the upcoming film is set to release on November 25. The trailer upped people's excitement for the movie, and the makers have now dropped a brand new teaser from the movie ahead of its grand release.

Maanaadu sneak peek

The forthcoming film is based on the concept of time where the characters seem to get stuck in a time loop after an event. Taking to their official social media handles, the makers dropped the new sneak peek of Maanaadu featuring Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan providing a closer look at the intriguing concept. In the video, the two protagonists along with two others can be seen trying to figure out the strange events occurring.

Silambarasan can be seen apprehensively trying to decode the strange events while Kalyani Priyadarshan racks her brain for some answers. The latter finally comes up with an explanation while the former is also seen referencing some popular Hollywood films. Watch the video below.

More on Maanaadu

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film will be released on November 25 in theatres. Along with Silambarasan, it will also feature actors like Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, S. A. Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren and S. J. Suryah who will be seen playing the role of an antagonist. According to a report from Pinkvilla, the director of the film revealed during a pre-event release of the film that the fans will witness a seven minutes long tear-jerking scene in the film.

He also praised the cast of the film and the musicians responsible for the sound score to set the perfect tone of the movie. He said, ''There's a seven-minute scene in Maanaadu that leaves me in tears every time I watch it. STR is a born actor and Yuvan's music has set the right mood to the scene further. Yuvan always gives his best for Simbu''.

Other than Maanaadu, Simbu will also appear in Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming action-drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. This venture would mark the duo's third collaboration.

