'Maaran': Dhanush, Malavika-starrer To Directly Release On Disney+ Hotstar; Check Details

Dhanush and Malavika Mohan starrer Maaran has decided to skip theatrical release and premiere directly on the OTT platform. The action thriller film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar later this year. Dhanush' previous movie Atrangi Re was also relased on the same streaming platform and was liked by the audience. Malavika took to her Twitter and made the announcement. She also shared that the motion poster of Maaran will be released on Friday, January 14.

Maaran to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Actor Malavika Mohan took to her Twitter and shared a poster of her upcoming movie Maaran as she revealed that the movie will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie stars Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mohan and the film is directed by Karthick Naren. Malavika via her Twitter wrote, " We finally bring #Maaran to you! #Maaran Motion poster releasing tomorrow at 6 pm only on @disneyplusHSTam ! #MaaranOnHotstar @dhanushkraja @DisneyPlusHS @MalavikaM_ @karthicknaren_M @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi_ @thondankani @smruthi_venkat@Actor_Mahendran @KK_actoroffl."

Dhanush' latest big-screen outing Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar also skipped theatrical released and was premiered on the same streaming platform. The film received mixed reviews from critics, praising the unconventional plot, performances of the lead actors, direction, soundtrack and score. The film was also dubbed in Tamil and released under the title Galatta Kalyaanam.

Dhanush to sing opening track of Maaran

Apart from Dhanush and Malavika, the film will also see Samuthirakani, Krishnakumar and Mahendran take on pivotal roles. The actor will also be singing the opening track of the movie. The news was shared by G. V. Prakash Kumar, who will be composing the music score of the movie. Kumar took to his Twitter and announced that the actor would not only be acting but also lending his voice for the opening track of the movie.

He wrote, "#maaran opening song work … mix and mastering on progress …. Sung by @dhanushkraja rapped by @TherukuralArivu written by @Lyricist_Vivek …. @SathyaJyothi_ @karthicknaren_M @jehovahsonalghr."

Dhanush will next be seen in the Hollywood film The Gray Man that will also Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters, and many more outstanding actors.

