'Maaran': Dhanush Starrer Action Thriller To Release Digitally On Disney+ Hotstar

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/DhanushkRaja
Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) South star Dhanush-led action thriller "Maaran" is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan. Mohanan shared the excitement of the film's digital release on Twitter.
"Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam," the 28-year-old actor wrote. Maaran is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and Mahendran.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, which also premiered on Disney+Hotstar.
