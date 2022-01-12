'Maaran': Dhanush To Collaborate With Therukural Arivu & GV Prakash For Opening Song

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his next film titled Maaran and apart from acting, he will also contribute his voice for the opening track of the movie. He will join hands with Therukural Arivu and GV Prakash for the number. The film is touted to be a thriller flick and will be helmed by Karthick Naren.

Dhanush to contribute to the opening song of Maaran

G.V. Prakash recently headed to Twitter and broke the exciting news to fans and followers online. He announced that the actor would also be tapping into his musical talent as he geared up to be part of the opening song of his upcoming film Maaran. He wrote, "#maaran opening song work … mix and mastering on progress …. Sung by @dhanushkraja rapped by @TherukuralArivu written by @Lyricist_Vivek…. @SathyaJyothi_ @karthicknaren_M @jehovahsonalghr"

Apart from Dhanush, the film will also see Samuthirakani, Krishnakumar and Mahendran take on pivotal roles. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female lead in the film opposite Dhanush and fans are keenly awaiting an announcement on Maaran release date. The makers of the film recently dropped some exclusive pictures from the sets of the film online and increased the excitement among the audience. The pictures also featured Karthick Naren and fans expressed their excitement about Dhanush's next film in the comments section.

Dhanush on the work front

Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his stellar performance in the Bollywood film Atrangi Re. The film was helmed by Aanand L Rai and saw the actor take on a role opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film got an OTT release on Disney+Hotstar and became the platform's 'most-watched' film.

The actor has several films in the pipeline including Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam. He will also be seen in Vaathi, which will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie. He will also be seen in the Hollywood film The Gray Man and will take on a role opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters, and many more outstanding actors. The release date of the film has not been announced, but it will be available for fans to stream on Netflix. The film will be all about a veteran CIA operative turned fugitive, who is let down by his team.

Image: Twitter/@thamees_mohamed, @dhanushkraja