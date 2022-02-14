'Maaran': Special Valentine's Day Poster Of Dhanush & Malvika Mohanan Starrer Out; See Pic

South Star Dhanush garnered a lot of appreciation with his last release Atrangi Re. He is currently gearing up for the release of his next film titled Maaran, opposite Malavika Mohanan. Maaran is an upcoming Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Karthick Naren. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release, but due to the pandemic, the makers have decided to go forward with its digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Earlier the makers released the motion poster of the film that created a massive buzz online. Recently, on the occasion of Valentine's day, Disney+ Hotstar dropped a new poster of the film that featured Malvika Mohanan and Dhanush.

Maaran makers release a special poster on Valentine's day

On Valentine's day, Disney Plus official Twitter handle unveiled a new poster of the film Maaran. The poster showcases Dhanush and Malavika's sizzling chemistry as their characters look deeply in love. Sharing the poster, they captioned the post as "Happy Valentine's Day..! (heart-eyed emoticon) #MaaranOnHotstar @dhanushkraja @MalavikaM_ @karthicknaren_M @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi_ @thondankani @smruthi_venkat @Actor_Mahendran @KK_actoroffl @Lyricist_Vivek"

Here take a look at the post-

Maaran Movie Motion Poster

Earlier, Actor Malavika Mohanan took to her Twitter and shared a poster of her upcoming movie Maaran as she revealed that the movie will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Malavika shared the poster on her Twitter and further wrote, " We finally bring #Maaran to you! #Maaran Motion poster releasing tomorrow at 6 pm only on @disneyplusHSTam! #MaaranOnHotstar @dhanushkraja @DisneyPlusHS @MalavikaM_ @karthicknaren_M @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi_ @thondankani @smruthi_venkat@Actor_Mahendran @KK_actoroffl."

Here take a look at the post-

More about the film Maaran

The film is reported to be an investigative thriller with the right doses of action and emotion. It is produced by T. G. Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.Apart from Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan, Maaran will also feature Master Mahendran, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat and Krishnakumar in pivotal roles. The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by Vivekanand Santhosham. The Dhanush and Malavika Mohan starrer-has decided to skip theatrical release and will premiere directly on the OTT platform, the premiere date of the film is not confirmed yet but makers might share the release date in the coming weeks.

