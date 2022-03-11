'Maaran' Twitter Review: Dhanush-starrer 'predictable Plot' Fails To Impress The Audience

After a long wait, Dhanush's action thriller Maaran had finally hit the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on March 11, 2022. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the film had skipped the theatrical release and opted for the OTT route. Based on the backdrop of journalism, the Atrangi Re actor plays the role of a journalist who strives to deliver real and unfiltered news to the people by any means possible.

As per the trailer, the film promised a thrilling ride of a righteous journalist navigating in the corrupt world whilst facing the threat from powerful oppositions who wish to silence him. Moreover, the film also strived to provide a mass entertainer as Dhanush will be seen romancing with Malavika Mohanan, whose character also works with him in the same news agency. Known for his high-octane action sequences, fans had high expectations from Dhanush in his film Maaran. With the film released on Disney+Hotstar today, ardent fans of the actor have watched it and shared their honest opinion on the flick.

'Maaran' Twitter review

As mentioned earlier, fans expected nothing short of a spectator from the Dhanush-starrer after waiting for a long time. Many appeared impressed with the high octane action that the 38-year-old delivered as one fan tweeted, ''Thalaivaaa #Maaran was mass thalaivaa.. Love you lot...'' The sentiments echoed through several fans who believed that the Maaran proved to be a mass entertainer.

NICE MOVIE WITH GOOD EMOTIONS #Maaran — RAAMESH (@RAAMESH_SISTLA) March 11, 2022

Highly Predictable last layachu ethachu twist vachrupana 🥲 #Maaran — 改善 (@sasinath07) March 11, 2022

However, Twitter seemed divided as many believed that the Karthick Naren directorial venture failed to do justice to the actor's acting prowess. A few film critics criticized the predictable plot of the film and believed that the first half failed to build an impact. One film critic tweeted, ''#Maaran First half - Usual commercial movie with little brother-sister sentiment which doesn't work clearly Easily guessable screenplay Disappointed again from @karthicknaren_M.''

I'm sorry but #Dhanush doesn't deserve this. One hour into #Maaran and it's unimaginably terrible. — Srivatsan (@LoneWolf_7126) March 11, 2022

#Maaran 2nd Half 🔥🔥🔥🔥



First Half is slow but Better @karthicknaren_M must have avoid some Sentiments my personal thought #MaaranOnHotstar — Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_Rithik) March 11, 2022

#Maaran- #Dhanush disappoints yet again. #KarthickNaren's Narration is too flat but the last 20 Mins is executed well. Didn't expect from a young creative brain who impressed us with his previous outings managed to do a subject like this. #GVPrakash's BG score is terrible



2.25/5 — Agnyathavaasi (@ThisisHarsha_) March 11, 2022

Image: Twitter/@SathyaJyothi