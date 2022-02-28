'Maaran': When Is Trailer Of Dhanush And Malavika Mohanan Starrer Releasing?

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@disneyplusHSTam
Dhanush has a packed 2022 with multiple releases, and the first to catch the excitement for the audiences was Maaran. The posters and stills of the project have been lapped up by the audiences over the past few months, and the trailer is all set to raise the buzz further.
The trailer will be unveiled by the makers on Monday, and the anticipation from the fans was evident in the run-up to the launch. Fans expressed their eagerness to watch the film and asked when the special release was going to take place. The film is set to hit an Over-The-Top platform, and the streamer kept the mystery on while getting fans excited.
The platform launched a trailer-unlocking exercise for the fans while sharing that they were the ones to release the trailer.
The makers had shared a poster of Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan from the film on Sunday. The former could be looking with intense eyes while the latter seemed frightened as they faced a group of baddies. Along with the post, it was also revealed that the movie's trailer would be released on Monday.
Get ready for the #MaaranTrailerTomorrow 🔥🔥🥳#Maaran streaming soon on @disneyplusHSTam !@dhanushkraja @karthicknaren_M @gvprakash @thondankani @SathyaJyothi @smruthi_venkat @Actor_Mahendran @KK_actoroffl @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/pQsQLZ5PH1— malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 27, 2022
However, the time of the release was not mentioned. Some speculated if the release would be 6 PM and kept asking when the trailer would finally be unveiled.
Trailer release time may be 6pm ?@DisneyPlusHS#Dhanush #GVPrakash #Karthicknaren #UnlockMaaranTrailer #Maaran #MaaranTrailer #MaaranOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/ZFCb0ZhXSc— Naresh 🎭An-Sisyphean (@Naresh_Off1) February 28, 2022
Innaki monday neraya peru online iruka matanga Trailer rls time le🙂— A͎s͎u͎r͎a͎n͎ da💥🔥 (@asuranthanjavur) February 28, 2022
Pesama evening 6 pm vidu da @SathyaJyothi #MaaranTrailer #maaran
#Maaran Trailer Time ?— ƿяѧҡѧṡһ (@___Prakash____) February 28, 2022
The streamer Disney+Hotstar dropped another new poster of Dhanush posing in style in sunglasses. The platform then stated that one would have to like and share the tweet and only then the trailer would be unlocked.
For the 1st time, #MaaranTrailer-ah Neenga release panna poreenga!— Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplusHSTam) February 28, 2022
❤️ to #UnlockMaaranTrailer pic.twitter.com/lwIERhNYWQ
As more and more fans shared it and liked it, Disney+Hotstar then shared that only '60 per cent' of the trailer was unlocked.
#MaaranTrailer : 60% Unlocked— Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplusHSTam) February 28, 2022
Keep Sharing, & Liking the tweet to completely unlock the #Maaran Trailer. https://t.co/Vbc72GNFdN
Fans also then urged other fans to share it further in order to unlock it.
No fixed time for #MaaranTrailer release...— Hearty💘Hari Dfc (@Harisud71261547) February 28, 2022
Trailer will be released only if @disneyplusHSTam tweet likes touch's 100%...so all D fans pls like and Rt and post your percentage so every other D fans will be updated with percentage status of trailer !!!#Maaran @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/Q6HCDuhDFQ
The film also got a Maaran-emoji featuring Dhanush.
#Maaran - such a cool emoji! ☺️ https://t.co/0DgJ6HxuyX— malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 28, 2022
This will be the second release for Dhanush on the same platform in the span of two months, after Atrangi Re. The film has been written and directed by Karthick Naren.
Not many details are available on the plot except that it was reportedly a revenge-based action film. There was still no word on the release date.
