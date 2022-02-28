'Maaran': When Is Trailer Of Dhanush And Malavika Mohanan Starrer Releasing?

Dhanush has a packed 2022 with multiple releases, and the first to catch the excitement for the audiences was Maaran. The posters and stills of the project have been lapped up by the audiences over the past few months, and the trailer is all set to raise the buzz further.

The trailer will be unveiled by the makers on Monday, and the anticipation from the fans was evident in the run-up to the launch. Fans expressed their eagerness to watch the film and asked when the special release was going to take place. The film is set to hit an Over-The-Top platform, and the streamer kept the mystery on while getting fans excited.

The platform launched a trailer-unlocking exercise for the fans while sharing that they were the ones to release the trailer.

When is the Dhanush-Malavika Mohanan-starrer Maaran trailer releasing?

The makers had shared a poster of Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan from the film on Sunday. The former could be looking with intense eyes while the latter seemed frightened as they faced a group of baddies. Along with the post, it was also revealed that the movie's trailer would be released on Monday.

However, the time of the release was not mentioned. Some speculated if the release would be 6 PM and kept asking when the trailer would finally be unveiled.

Innaki monday neraya peru online iruka matanga Trailer rls time le🙂

Pesama evening 6 pm vidu da @SathyaJyothi #MaaranTrailer #maaran — A͎s͎u͎r͎a͎n͎ da💥🔥 (@asuranthanjavur) February 28, 2022

The streamer Disney+Hotstar dropped another new poster of Dhanush posing in style in sunglasses. The platform then stated that one would have to like and share the tweet and only then the trailer would be unlocked.

As more and more fans shared it and liked it, Disney+Hotstar then shared that only '60 per cent' of the trailer was unlocked.

#MaaranTrailer : 60% Unlocked

Keep Sharing, & Liking the tweet to completely unlock the #Maaran Trailer. https://t.co/Vbc72GNFdN — Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplusHSTam) February 28, 2022

Fans also then urged other fans to share it further in order to unlock it.

No fixed time for #MaaranTrailer release...

Trailer will be released only if @disneyplusHSTam tweet likes touch's 100%...so all D fans pls like and Rt and post your percentage so every other D fans will be updated with percentage status of trailer !!!#Maaran @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/Q6HCDuhDFQ — Hearty💘Hari Dfc (@Harisud71261547) February 28, 2022

The film also got a Maaran-emoji featuring Dhanush.

Dhanush stars in Maaran

This will be the second release for Dhanush on the same platform in the span of two months, after Atrangi Re. The film has been written and directed by Karthick Naren.

Not many details are available on the plot except that it was reportedly a revenge-based action film. There was still no word on the release date.

