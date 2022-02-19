Actor Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Maaran. The actor was last seen in Atrangi Re opposite Sara Ali Khan and is now all set to wow his fans with his ace acting skills in the upcoming Tamil action thriller. While the actor's fans are waiting for the film, its makers are keeping them entertained with regular updates. They recently released the much-awaited track Annana Thaalaattum from the film.

The second single from Dhanush starrer Maaran was recently released by its makers. The track Annana Thaalaattum is a soothing song, which features the loving bond between Dhanush and his on-screen sister Smruthi Venkat. The song's video reveals viewers will see an unbreakable sibling bond between Dhanush and Smruthi Venkat. It hints at Dhanush's family-oriented character in the movie.

The song is sung by Anurag Kulkarni, while Vivek penned its lyrics. The song is directed by G V Prakash Kumar. Watch the full video here.

Maaran OTT release

Maaran stars Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. Earlier this year, the makers of the film decided to skip theatrical release and announced the movie will directly hit the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Dhanush's latest outing with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar Atrangi Re was also released on the same streaming giant.

On the occasion of Valentine's, the makers unveiled the much-awaited poster of the film. Taking to Twitter, Malavika Mohanan shared Valentine's special poster from the film featuring her and Dhanush. In the poster, the two stars could be seen deeply in love as they looked at each other while sharing smiles. Sharing the poster, Malavika Mohanan wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! Maaran See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam !"

Details about Maaran

Maaran is reportedly an investigative thriller blend with emotion and action. The film is helmed by Karthick Naren, while T G Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan and Sendhil Tyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films are bankrolling it. Apart from Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, the film also features Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Master Mahendran and Krishnakumar in pivotal roles. The release date of the film has not been confirmed yet by the makers.

Image: Instagram/@smruthivenkatofficial