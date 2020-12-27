'Maari' Marks Dhanush And Anirudh Ravichander's Third Collaboration? Read Trivia

Why This Kolaveri Di marks the debut of the composer Anirudh Ravichander. The song featured in the film 3 and was a chartbuster across the nation. The song was so viral that it broke all records and everyone was grooving to its beats back in the day. The singer/actor and composer became an instant hit and have worked in a number of projects together including the 2015 film Maari. Here's some Maari movie trivia about Dhanush and Anirudh Ravirchander.

Maari is the third collaboration project of Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander?

Maari released in the year 2015 and was written and directed by Balaji Mohan. The plot of the film revolves around a young character who has too much love and passion for the Kerala centric sport of pigeon racing. He challenges the corrupt policemen in his town and is faced with action and drama in his decision.

The movie stars Dhanush in the lead role as Maari and Kajal Aggarwal as his love interest Sridevi. The music of the film is directed and composed by Anirudh Ravichander and according to the IMDb trivia, this marks the third collaboration project of the two.

IMDb's Maari movie trivia reveals that Kajal Aggarwal used to be scared of birds but due to her experiences with pigeons during the shooting of the film she overcame her fear. Here is the title track from the film in which you can see both Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander, even on the poster.

Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush have worked in a number of films together to create more pathbreaking music. Some of their other projects include Velaiyilla Pattathari andThanga Magan. Velaiyilla Pattathari released in the year 2014. This film was the second collab project of the duo in one of Dhanush's films as an actor.

The movie stars Dhanush, Amala Paul, Saranya Ponvannan and Vivek. The music is directed by Anirudh Ravichander. The plot of the film revolves around an engineering graduate who doesn't wish to take up jobs that aren't related to his field. After his mother's demise, he has to face various challenges and do unwilling jobs.

IMAGE CREDITS: @dhanushkraja IG

