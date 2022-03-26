'Macherla Niyojakavargam': Nithiin's First Look As Siddharth Reddy Revealed; See Poster

Superstar Nithiin is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated Tollywood film Macherla Niyojakavargam, which is set to hit theatres in April. The actor will be stepping into the shoes of an IAS officer Siddharth Reddy alongside like Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa and others in the ensemble cast.

Much to the excitement of fans, Nithiin dropped his first look poster from the film, introducing his character Siddharth Reddy in a full-blown mass avatar. He can be seen in an all-black look, sporting a moustache, a heavy bead and a chain around his neck. The backdrop comprises several men with weapons in their hands.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, March 26, the dropped the intense poster and wrote, "Its time to take my First Charge Reporting as SIDDHARTH REDDY." Take a look.

Fans showered love and adulation on the actor's post, by dropping comments like, "Eagerly waiting", "Jai Siddharth Reddy", "Full swag goosebumps", "waiting for another blockbuster" among others.

Teasing the actor's first look earlier, makers dropped a poster that read," The following post of an IAS officer is ordered with immediate effect – Sri N Siddharth Reddy, IAS (2022) is posted as District Collector of Guntur District. Taking his FIRST CHARGE on 26th March at 10:08 AM.” The picture showcases an official document having blood marks spilt all over, setting the stage for the drama that'll unfold in the film.

The project is reportedly being filmed in Hyderabad. It is being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy, while Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are bankrolling it under the Sreshth Movies banner. Mahathi Swara Sagar is onboard as the film's music director. The mass entertainer film is slated to hit theatres on April 29, 2022.

