Madampu Kunjukuttan Dies At 81; Prithviraj Sukumaran Grieves Death Of The Authour

Madampu Kunjukuttan dies at the age of 81 and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram to express his grief over the death of the author.

Madampu Kunjukuttan

Madampu Kunjukuttan, known for his work in Bhrashtu and Pathos, has passed away while undergoing treatment for COVID. As soon as the news of Madampu Kunjukuttan's death broke, fans and notable celebrities like Prithviraj Sukumaran took to their social media to express their grief over the loss. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran expresses grief over Madampu Kunjukuttan's death

According to the reports from Prime Time, Madampu Kunjukuttan died at the age of 81 in Thrissur due to Covid. The 38-year-old actor, Prithviraj,  took to his Instagram to share a picture of the late author to pay his respects. Writing 'RIP Madampu Kunjukuttan sir', the actor continued, 'PS: Social media timelines are beginning to look like obituary columns. Prayers for the departed and their families..and hope that times change for the better soon'. 

Netizens' reaction to Prithviraj Sukumaran's post

Fans took this opportunity to pay their respects to the late veteran Malayalam author under the post. The comment section was flooded with condolences and heart emojis. The actor also shared the post on Twitter where the fans tweeted their respects for the late author. Some fans also asked the actor to take care of his health. 

1
1
1

Condolences for Madampu Kunjukuttan on social media

Many fans of the veteran author took to their Twitter platform to express sadness over the loss of the legendary writer. One fan tweeted about how vaccines are temporary but the losses faced are permanent. Another fan chimed in by sharing a picture of the late author and thanked him for all his insightful knowledge and wished for a peaceful afterlife. Another fan paid his respects by listing Madampu Kunjukuttan's movies. 

Madampu Kunjukuttan's movies and work

The award-winning writer was also a Sanskrit school teacher and a priest. With a career spanning over several decades, the author lent his talents in movies such as Ashwathama, Aaraam Thampuran, Vadakkumnadhan, and the most recent movie, Shyamaragam. In the year 2003, he won the Ashdod International Film Award for Best Screenplay in the movie Parinamam.

