Madampu Kunjukuttan Dies At 81; Prithviraj Sukumaran Grieves Death Of The Authour

Madampu Kunjukuttan, known for his work in Bhrashtu and Pathos, has passed away while undergoing treatment for COVID. As soon as the news of Madampu Kunjukuttan's death broke, fans and notable celebrities like Prithviraj Sukumaran took to their social media to express their grief over the loss.

Prithviraj Sukumaran expresses grief over Madampu Kunjukuttan's death

According to the reports from Prime Time, Madampu Kunjukuttan died at the age of 81 in Thrissur due to Covid. The 38-year-old actor, Prithviraj, took to his Instagram to share a picture of the late author to pay his respects. Writing 'RIP Madampu Kunjukuttan sir', the actor continued, 'PS: Social media timelines are beginning to look like obituary columns. Prayers for the departed and their families..and hope that times change for the better soon'.

Netizens' reaction to Prithviraj Sukumaran's post

Fans took this opportunity to pay their respects to the late veteran Malayalam author under the post. The comment section was flooded with condolences and heart emojis. The actor also shared the post on Twitter where the fans tweeted their respects for the late author. Some fans also asked the actor to take care of his health.

Pic credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran IG

Condolences for Madampu Kunjukuttan on social media

Many fans of the veteran author took to their Twitter platform to express sadness over the loss of the legendary writer. One fan tweeted about how vaccines are temporary but the losses faced are permanent. Another fan chimed in by sharing a picture of the late author and thanked him for all his insightful knowledge and wished for a peaceful afterlife. Another fan paid his respects by listing Madampu Kunjukuttan's movies.

Rest in peace National award winner Madampu Kunjukuttan sir🌹 pic.twitter.com/6C46rDiclr — Anoop Krishnan (@AnoopKr47510051) May 11, 2021

Author, Award Winning Screen Play Writer and an Actor, Shri Madampu Kunjukuttan passed away.



He was a Sanskrit Scholar, Teacher and one of the few in Kerala who was well versed in Hasthya ayurvedam (treatment of elephants) and was also a priest in a temple. Unique Personality pic.twitter.com/stAW3Bb7TX — Rajan Venkateswaran (സ്വാമി) (@swamy64) May 11, 2021

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of illustrious author, actor & screenplay writer Shri Madampu Kunjukuttan due to Covid. He will be missed, but his memory will live on through films like Karunam, Parinamam & Deshadanam. Rest in peace. — Amal Chandra (@ens_socialis) May 11, 2021

Madampu Kunjukuttan's movies and work

The award-winning writer was also a Sanskrit school teacher and a priest. With a career spanning over several decades, the author lent his talents in movies such as Ashwathama, Aaraam Thampuran, Vadakkumnadhan, and the most recent movie, Shyamaragam. In the year 2003, he won the Ashdod International Film Award for Best Screenplay in the movie Parinamam.

IMAGE- PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.