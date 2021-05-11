Madampu Kunjukuttan Passes Away At Age 80, Actor Tovino Thomas Pays Tribute

In an unfortunate turn of events, Malayalam author and screenplay writer, Madampu Kunjukuttan passed away at age 80. South actor Tovino Thomas, on Tuesday, May 11, took to his Twitter space to pay tribute to the prolific writer. Sharing his photo, the Lucifer star wished for the author’s soul to ‘rest in peace’. Here’s taking a quick look at the tribute shared by Tovino Thomas below.

Tovino Thomas’s tribute to Madampu Kunjukuttan

As reported by Mathrubhumi, Madampu Kunjukuttan was diagnosed with the contagious novel coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment at the Ashwini Hospital in Thrissur. The writer reportedly was also suffering from age-related ailments. Madampu Kunjukuttan was hospitalized on complaints of fever and was later tested positive for COVID-19. Late Savithri Antharjanam was his wife.

The author is now survived by two daughters namely, Jaseena Madampu and Haseena Madampu. As soon as Tovino Thomas shared the tweet online, netizens began flooding the micro-blogging site to mourn the loss of the prolific author. Here’s taking a quick look at how Twitterati’s are reacting to the news:

RIP🙏🌹 — Aji Mathew (@ajip_mathew) May 11, 2021

Rip — vijith a v (@vijithav15) May 11, 2021

Born in Kiralur village, Madampu Kunjukuttan studied Sankrit, Hasthyaayurvedam, and reportedly worked as a Sanskrit teacher at Kondungalloor. The writer also previously worked for Akasha Vani (All India Radio). Back in 2000, Madampu Kunjukuttan won the National Film Award in the Best Screenplay category for the Malayalam film, Karunam. He has also received the honorable Ashdod International Film Award in the Best Screenplay category for the move Parinamam helmed by P Venu. In 2014, the author won the Sanjayan Award. Madampu Kunjukuttan’s notable work includes Aswathamavu, Mahaprasthanam, Avighnamasthu, Bhrashtu, Entharo Mahanubhavulu, Nishadam, and more.



Talking about Tovino Thomas, the actor was last seen in director Rohith VS’ psychological thriller film Kala alongside Divya Pillai. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam biographical crime drama film, Kurup. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, the multi-starrer film also features Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. Apart from Kurup, the Charlie star has a dozen projects in the pipeline including Minnal Murali, Kaanekkaane, Naaradan, Vazhakku, Thallumala, and more.

(Image: Tovino Thomas' Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.