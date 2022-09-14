'Made My Day': Rashmika Mandanna Wants To Meet Girl Who Wowed Her With 'Saami Saami' Dance

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. Apart from entertaining the audience with many of her blockbuster films, the actor is also an active social media user. Meanwhile, the actor is waiting for her maiden Hindi film Goodbye. Recently, the actor took to social media and shared an adorable video. In the video, a small school girl was seen dancing to Rashmika's hit song Saami Saami from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Sharing the video on her official Twitter handle, the Pushpa: The Rise star reacted to the child dancing in her school uniform. Impressed by the girl’s moves, Rashmika said the video made her day and added that she wanted to meet her. She captioned the video, "Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay... I want to meet this cutie.. how can I? (sic)".

Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..💘

how can I? 🥹 https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, after the video surfaced on the internet, the little girl garnered praise from many. Some even claimed that the child performed than the original performer Rashmika.

For the unversed, in Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, Rashmika played Srivalli, the love interest of the lead character Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen playing the role of Afreen in the romance drama Sita Ramam. The actor is now all set to make her Hindi debut with the upcoming film Goodbye. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Apart from this, the actor also has two more Hindi projects - Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.