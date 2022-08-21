Madhavan & Family Shine In Black As Son Vedaant Marks Birthday; 'big Year For Both Of Us'

R Madhavan's son Vedaant turns 17 on Sunday and celebrating his birthday, the actor took to social media and shared a family picture. The birthday boy has attained popularity in recent months, with his impressive performances as a swimmer. Vedaant broke the national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships, apart from winning medals at other events, including the 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen.

R Madhavan shares an unseen family picture while wishing his son on birthday

As Vedaant turns 17, taking to his Instagram handle, R Madhavan dropped an unseen family picture. In the picture, the trio were all dressed in black outfits. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy 17th my boy. A big year ahead for both of us. Praying that this year is all that you want and more".

Among those to praise Vedaant was actor Sikandar Kher, who commented, "Happy birthday dearest Vedant … and you’ve already made the country proud … here’s to a long healthy and an adventurous journey !"

Meanwhile, R Madhavan recently received an invitation from the Indian Navy to visit India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), which will soon be designated as IAC Vikrant. The actor made his visit to the site and interacted with officers of the Indian Navy. The Rocketry actor-filmmaker expressed his gratitude through a post on social media. The actor also shared a bunch of pictures from his visit.

On the work front, the actor is currently flying high on the success of his recently-released biopic drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a renowned scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was wrongly accused of espionage. Recently, the biographical drama was screened in Parliament and it received quite a phenomenal response. The Indian government leaders felicitated the actor and the scientists with bouquets.

R Madhavan will be starring in a lead role in Kookie Gulati's Dhokha Round D Corner. The movie is touted to be a suspense thriller and also features Aparshakti Khurana, Khushali Kumar, and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles.