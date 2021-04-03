Madhavan Writes On 'warding Of Evil Eye' As 5 At Home Test COVID+ Amid 'Rocketry' Response

R Madhavan is witnessing a mixed phase at the moment, with a professional high of turning a director being overshadowed personally by his COVID-19 diagnosis. The actor was over the moon for the praises for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, but could not reply to all messages of praise for the movie, as his family too tested positive. He, however, did not panic and announced it in a light-hearted manner in the same way as he had done about himself.

Madhavan on praise for Rocketry and family also testing positive

Madhavan had received congratulatory messages for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, from the who’s who of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut, and Amitabh Bachchan, and replied to each of them in gratitude, stating that he was ‘overwhelmed’ However, he could not reply to everyone and shared on Twitter that like the ‘warding of the evil eye’, it was due to the fact that five members of the family had also tested positive.

The 3 Idiots star shared that he was busy in making the arrangements to sort things out and keep everyone comfortable at home. He informed that he would personally reply to his Twitter and Instagram family too, after conducting the tests and other arrangements.

ðŸš€ðŸ™ðŸ™ Totally overwhelmed and moved by the response to the trailer- I normally reply personally -But last evening at 5 pm-like warding of the evil eye..5 ppl at home tested Covid + ha ha ha-Was running around trying to sort things out and keep everybody comfortable and safe. READ | Kangana Ranaut congratulates R Madhavan for directorial debut with 'Rocketry' April 2, 2021

So Very sorry to all my friends & well wishers on Twitter and Insta.I will personally reply to U all ias soon as I finish all the tests and medications for the ppl at home today. We’re all doing super fine and extremely elated with the response -ðŸš€ðŸš€ðŸš€ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™#RocketryTheFilm — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 2, 2021

Previously, for his own diagnosis too, he had a quirky take, that he was following ‘Rancho’ aka Aamir Khan in the same way as in the film 3 Idiots in catching the ‘virus.’

Meanwhile, Madhavan not just is the director, but also the writer and actor in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He plays the character character modelled on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was infamously arrested for spying, before he was vindicated. The movie will be releasing in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.