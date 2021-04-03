Last Updated:

Madhavan Writes On 'warding Of Evil Eye' As 5 At Home Test COVID+ Amid 'Rocketry' Response

Madhavan wrote on 'warding of the evil eye' as 5 at his home followed him in testing COVID-19+ amid the praise for 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

R Madhavan is witnessing a mixed phase at the moment, with a professional high of turning a director being overshadowed personally by his COVID-19 diagnosis. The actor was over the moon for the praises for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, but could not reply to all messages of praise for the movie, as his family too tested positive. He,  however, did not panic and announced it in a light-hearted manner in the same way as he had done about himself. 

Madhavan on praise for Rocketry and family also testing positive

Madhavan had received congratulatory messages for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, from the who’s who of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut, and Amitabh Bachchan, and replied to each of them in gratitude, stating that he was ‘overwhelmed’  However, he could not reply to everyone and shared on Twitter that like the ‘warding of the evil eye’, it was due to the fact that five members of the family had also tested positive. 

The 3 Idiots star shared that he was busy in making the arrangements to sort things out and keep everyone comfortable at home. He informed that he would personally reply to his Twitter and Instagram family too, after conducting the tests and other arrangements. 

Previously, for his own diagnosis too, he had a quirky take, that he was following ‘Rancho’ aka Aamir Khan in the same way as in the film 3 Idiots in catching the ‘virus.’

Meanwhile, Madhavan not just is the director, but also the writer and actor in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He plays the character character modelled on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was infamously arrested for spying, before he was vindicated. The movie will be releasing in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

 

 

 

