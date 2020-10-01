Madurai Sambavam Cast: Harikumar, Anuya Bhagwath And Other Stars Of Tamil Action-thriller

Madurai Sambavam is a Tamil movie directed by Youreka. The movie is also written by Youreka. The movie is about a man who tries to do good for society with his son, however, in turn of events, he is killed and his son makes sure to take revenge from the people who killed him. Take a look at Madurai Sambavam cast.

Madurai Sambavam cast

Harikumar as Azhagar aka Kutty

Harikumar portrays the role of Kutty who is Aalamarathaar's son. The duo works for their village people and helps his father to use his position in Katta Panchayat in the right way possible. Harikumar predominantly works in Tamil films. He is best known for his performance in his debut Thoothukudi (2006) and Madurai Sambavam (2009). The actor has also appeared in more than 100 films as a choreographer.

Anuya Bhagwath as Caroline Thomas

Anuya Bhagwath plays the role of Caroline Thomas who is a woman cop. Caroline acts as a love interest of Kutty just to use him for her own good. She also kills his father to stop underworld activities. Anuya Bhagvath is best known for her performances in Rajesh's romantic comedy Siva Manasula Sakthi (2009) and Shankar's Nanban (2012). The actor was widely praised for her performance as Carolin Thomas. She was hailed for bringing reality and substance to her character.

Radha Ravi as Aalamarathaar, Kutty's father

Radha Ravi plays the role of Aalamarathaar who is dreaded by his enemies in Aattuthotti in Madurai. He is a part of "katta panchayat" but strives to do his best for the people in the neighbourhood. He is adored and respected by everyone there. Radha Ravi is best known for his roles as antagonists in Tamil films. He was elected in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Saidapet in 2001 as a member of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He made notable performances in films such as Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984), Uyarndha Ullam (1985), Guru Sishyan (1988), Rajadhi Raja (1989), and Solaikuyil (1989) among others.

Picture courtesy: Still from Madhurai Sambavam

Dhandapani as MP Cutout Ganesan

Dhandapani portrays the role of MP Cutout Ganesan who tries to bring down Kutty and his father. He joined hands with Assistant Commissioner to bump down Kutty and his father. However, they fail to do so. Dhandapani has appeared in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. He rose to fame portraying the antagonist in Balaji Sakthivel's Kaadhal (2004) and is credited with the film's name as a prefix. He died on July 20, 2014, following a cardiac arrest. Dhandapani is known for his role in films including Englishkaran, Chithiram Pesuthadi, Unakkum Enakkum, Velayudham among others.

Others members of the cast of Madurai Sambavam

Raj Kapoor as Assistant Commissioner R. Subramanian

Karthika as Gomathi

Santhana Bharathi as Thomas, Caroline's father

Ponnambalam as MLA

Anand Babu as Henchman

