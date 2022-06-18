Madhu Shalini Ties The Knot With Her 'Pancharaaksharam' Co-star Gokul Anand In Hyderabad

South actor Madhu Shalini has embarked on a new chapter of her life after she tied the knot with her former co-actor Gokul Anand on June 16. Reportedly, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members in Hyderabad. Post the nuptials, Shalini took to her social media space and dropped a sweet picture with her husband Gokul Anand, while confirming the news of her wedding.

Madhu Shalini ties knot with Pancharaaksharam co-star Gokul Anand

On June 17, Madhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture where she is seen adorably posing with her husband with Mehendi in her hands. In the photo, the Avan Ivan actor is seen all dolled up in a velvet lehenga paired with a stone-studded contrasting shade neckpiece. Her husband, Gokul on the other hand sported a printed green and red colour outfit.

Sharing the picture, Madhu penned a heartfelt note on all the 'love' the couple has received so far. She wrote in the caption, "Thank you for all the love we’ve received. We look forward to the new chapter of our lives with hope and gratitude in our hearts. Love MADHU SHALINI & GOKUL ♥️"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans poured in their best wishes for the newlyweds in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations Madhu..All the very best both of you :)" another wrote, "Soooo beautiful you both are!!! Huge congrats!!’❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" the other user wrote, "Congrats hun @iammadhushalini super happy and excited for you and Gokul…. Cheers to new beginnings..may you both always be blessed and happy ❤️"

For the unversed, the newlywed couple initially shared the screen space with each other in the 2019 Tamil drama film Pancharaaksharam. The film hit the theatres on 27th December 2019. In the film, Madhu essayed the role of Sameera whereas, Gokul was seen as Aidhan.

Image: Instagram@iammadhushalini