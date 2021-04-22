Madras HC Directs 'Indian 2' Crew To 'forget The Past And Settle Issue Amicably'

The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the contending parties in the matter relating to the production of 'Indian 2', starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, to sit together and settle the issue amicably.

The appeal from producers Lyca Productions sought to restrain the film's director S Shankar from taking up any other project, before completing Indian 2, a sequel to the Shankar-Haasan duo's 1996 blockbuster, 'Indian.'

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave a direction to this effect when the appeal from Lyca Productions came up today. Senior counsel for Shankar told the bench that his client would take up the new assignment of directing a Telugu film only in May 2022 and in the meantime, complete Indian 2 in five months from June this year.

Since Vivekh, an actor in the film, had just died, the portion already filmed, is to be redone, he pointed out. Observing that any order from the court would not solve the issue fully, the bench advised the parties to forget the past, sit together, hold discussions and arrive at an amicable solution.

Indian 2

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 action-thriller flick Indian and will mark the reunion of director Shankar and Kamal Haasan, after two decades. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the cast of the Tamil action movie will include Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The music of the movie would be given by Anirudh Ravichander while B. Jeyamohan, Lakshmi Saravanakumar, and Kabilan Vairamuthu have penned down the script. Both Haasan and Venu will be seen reprising their roles in this action-thriller.

(With PTI inputs)