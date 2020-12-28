Madras High Court Resolves Dispute Between Ilaiyaraja And Prasad Studios

The Madras High Court resolved the Ilaiyaraja & Prasad Studios' case after spending days in tribulations and deliberations. As per a report on IndiaLegalLive, the noted music composer has been given permission to meditate in the chambers which once belonged to him and is still a part of the property. As per the very same article IndiaLegalLive, Ilaiyaraja had spent north of thirty-five years in the said section of Prasad Studios composing music for feature films.

The permission has reportedly been granted to the musician by the Madras High Court on one condition; He and his team must withdraw all the cases, in which they have claimed that he was denied access to the studio back in 2019. As per the very same report, A single bench of Justice N. Sathish Kumar had recorded the resolution before disposing of the suit which is at the centre of the Ilaiyaraja and Prasad Studios dispute. The team of Ilayiaraja is yet to respond to the verdict that has been stated above.

About the infamous Ilaiyaraja and Prasad Studios dispute:

A little less than a week ago, the team that the music maestro is managed by issued a press release in which it was revealed that they will be taking the case to the court for the purpose of seeking a grant to enter his chamber in the interiors of the eponymous studios for the purpose of letting him collect his belongings. In response, Prasad Studios went on to issue a response in the form of a counter-complaint against the five-time-National Award-winning Musical Maestro. A day prior to the team releasing the tweet that can be found below, Prasad Studios had released a press release that stated that they wouldn’t let the five-time National Film Award-winning artist in if his intention is composing music. The tweet by Riaz Ahmed can be found below.

The Tweet:

"Shri. Ilaiyaraaja is not appreciative of the way the matter has been perceived as he has never sought and will never seek the ownership of the Recording Theatre at #PrasadStudios" states the clarification issued by #Isaignani #Ilayaraaja's representative@idiamondbabu pic.twitter.com/lSCIt6R5UX — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) December 19, 2020

