'Maestro': Andhadhun's Telugu Remake Starring Nithiin Starts Its Final Schedule

The Telugu remake of 2018 hit Andhadhun titled Maestro has been highly speculated by fans ever since it was announced. The cast and crew members of the film had been relentlessly working on its shoot for the last few weeks, and it appears that the film is about to get wrapped up. In a recent Instagram post by well-known film critic Taran Adarsh, it has been announced that the final filming schedule of Maestro has taken off. Following are more interesting details about its shooting location and the characters that are a part of the Maestro cast.

The final schedule of the Maestro shoot takes off

Taran Adarsh has provided the new update on the film on his Instagram where he shared the official poster of the Andhadhun remake. He began his message by writing, “#MAESTRO FINAL SHOOT BEGINS”. He further informed that the final shooting schedule of the movie has officially commenced in the city of Hyderabad, Telangana. Nithiin, who will be seen playing the lead role in the film, is seen in the avatar of a blind man, which was played by Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun. The poster shows him sporting a semi-formal outfit, along with a pair of shades and a walking stick.

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen playing the character played by Tabu in the original movie. She avoided watching Andhadhun once again in order to bring her own flavour to the role, rather than take notes from Tabu’s much-acclaimed performance. On the other hand, Nabha Natesh has been cast to play the character portrayed by Radhika Apte in the Hindi version. As per Hindustan Times, the initial shooting schedule was conducted in Dubai in December last year.

While the shooting of Maestro is in its last stage, its release date is yet to be announced by the makers. Its Hindi counterpart had achieved major success upon its release and was praised by the audience and critics alike. The movie was also hit at the box office.

