'Maestro' Review: Netizens Laud Nithiin & Tamannaah's Performances; Calls It 'brilliant'

Tamil remake of 'Andhadhun', 'Maestro' was released on Disney + Hotstar on Sept 17. Netizens have given their verdict, hailing the movie as a 'faithful remake'.

Maestro

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MAESTROTHEFILM/ TWITTER/ @CHINNIC19299168


Much to the excitement of their fans, South actor Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Maestro has premiered on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar on Friday, September 17. The movie is a Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Andhadhun. The crime thriller witnesses Nithiin essaying Ayushmann's blind musician role while Tamannaah is seen reprising Tabu's role. The flick also stars Nabha Natesh in Radhika Apte’s role from the original flick. 

Now, as soon as its release, eagle-eyed Netizens were quick to share responses about the black comedy, which has been garnering praises. Audiences have lauded the actors' thrilling performances, calling it Andhadhun's best remake as well as appreciated the screenplay and direction. Fans had been anticipating a theatrical release, but owing t the COVID-19 pandemic the makers opted for a digital premiere. Overall, it is being hailed as a 'Brilliant' movie. 

Netizens pour in their verdict on Maestro

Calling the Merlapaka Gandhi directorial a 'faithful remake', one user wrote"#MAESTRO Good one. Faithful remake. Cast were good and other technical departments. Would had been better had they taken risk and made enough changes and tried something new as it is not being released in theatres. Nevertheless, a well made film!". Another lauded the whole team and wrote, "Didnt watched #Andhadhun but Telugu version #MAESTRO nachesindhi Well made thriller @actor_nithiin  good job @tamannaahspeaks nailed it @NabhaNatesh is too good @MerlapakaG well-directed @mahathi_sagar songs and BGM". 

One Twitterati appreciated Tamannaah Bhatia's 'evil shade' and 'cuteness' and hailed Nithiin's 'wonderful performance'. While another fan anticipating a theatrical release wrote,"#Maestro Premiere Show Reviews are The Best Remake of Andhadhun @actor_nithiin".  deserves theatrical release for good feel". 

One user pondered upon the movie's basic storyline falling short of the original 2018 flick, adding that it is nonetheless a great watch. "#Maestro is a faithful remake and stuck to basics,but couldn't enjoy it as much as original,because the latter had brilliant performances & amazing score.Neverthless,a great watch if you haven't watched original. Couldn't still figure out why film's premise is setup in Goa yet?".

More about Andhadhun's Telugu adaptation 

Maestro is based on the 2018 Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, which followed the cat-and-mouse game between a woman and a musician who gets entangled in a murder case. The official synopsis of Maestro read, "A talented musician who fakes being blind, gets entangled in a web of crime and deceit and what follows is a thrilling laugh riot". Apart from the leading trio, the movie also stars Jissu Sengupta, Harsha, Naresh, Racha Ravi and Mangli in supporting roles. 

Image: Instagram/@Maestrothefilm/Twitter/@CHINNIC19299168

