'Maestro' Teaser Out Now; Andhadhun's Telugu Remake Starring Nithiin To Debut On Hotstar

South actor Nithiin is all set to star in the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's critically acclaimed film Andhadhun. The film, which is titled Maestro, also has Tamannah Bhatia stepping in the shoes of Tabu from the original one. While fans of the actors are waiting for the film, the makers recently treated them with a teaser.

A sneak peek into Andhadhun's Telugu adaptation, Maestro

Makers of the upcoming film Maestro recently dropped its first teaser. Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Twitter handle to share the teaser of the film and wrote, "Check out the Sneak Peek of #MAESTRO's World." She further wrote, "Set your clock! #MaestroOnHotstar from Sep17th only on @DisneyPlusHS."The teaser began with Nithiin's character, a blind artist, playing the piano and describing what it feels like being blind. It then introduced the blind artist's lady love, played by Nabha. The artist finds something missing in his composition and works on it when the woman, who will change his life, is introduced. The 80-seconds-long trailer then sees some events in which Nithiin's character witnesses a murder, and he tries to get the criminals arrested. In his quest, he gets questioned several times about his visual inability.

Maestro also cast Jissu Sengupta, Harsha, Naresh, Racha Ravi and Mangli in supporting roles. Merlapaka Gandhi is helming the project. It will debut on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Details about Andhadhun

The film Andhadhun was directed by Sriram Raghavan, while Ashok Vashodia, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg co-produced it. The film cast Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role and Tabu and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The critically acclaimed film has an IMDb rating of 8.2 on 10. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 2019. Ayushmann Khurrana was also awarded the National Film Award under the Best Actor category. The film's plot revolved around a piano player who pretends to be visually impaired to work on his composition. During his quest, he gets into multiple troubles as he witnesses the murder of a former actor. The film released on October 5, 2018.

