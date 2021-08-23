'Maestro' Trailer Released; Fans React To 'Andhadhun' Remake Starring Nithiin & Tamannaah

The trailer of the much-awaited Tamil remake of Andhadhun, Maestro was recently released by the makers. The movie features Nithiin, Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles. The movie will skip its theatrical release and premiere digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. See what netizens had to say about the Maestro trailer.

'Maestro' trailer out now

Maestro is a remake of the Bollywood movie Andhadhun, the movie was a critically and commercial success. The thriller movie followed a cat-and-mouse game between a woman and a musician who gets entangled in a murder case. The original Hindi film, which was helmed by Sriram Raghavan, had Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in the lead roles. In the Telugu remake, Nithiin takes over from Khurrana, and Tamannaah will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to play Radhika Apte’s role from the original.

The official synopsis of Maestro read, "A talented musician who fakes being blind, gets entangled in a web of crime and deceit and what follows is a thrilling laugh riot. Presenting the official trailer of #Maestro, starring Nithiin, Tamannah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh, Jissu Sen Gupta, Naresh Sr. , Harsha, Mangli, Racha Ravi & others Releasing soon only on #Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex." Here is what netizens had to say about the Maestro trailer.

One user via Twitter reacted to Maestro's trailer and called it unpredictable. They wrote," #MAESTRO is unpredictable. D thrilling trailer is finally out. D film vl b available fr streaming from 9th September on @DisneyplusHSVIP. Starring beautiful @tamannaahspeaks & talented @actor_nithiin. #MaestroTrailer #NabhaNatesh #Tamannaah #siddharthkannan #sidk." While another user pointed out #Maestro started trending on social media as soon as the trailer was released.

The original movie received widespread critical acclaim and won four awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay, at the Screen Awards ceremony and five Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics) and Best Actor (Critics) for Ayushmann Khurrana. It also won three National Film Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Khurrana, and Best Screenplay. Andhadhun will also be remade in Tamil as Andhagan and in Malayalam as Bhramam.

Image: Nithiin's Instagram