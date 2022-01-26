'Mafia': See First Look Of Prajwal Devaraj As Cop From Lohith H Directorial

Prajwal Devaraj, known for his role in the 2020 action film Gentleman is now gearing up for his role in Mafia. The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of a police officer in the film and fans await the release of the cop drama. The makers of the film released the first look of the actor from the film, making fans more excited about it.

Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Mafia first look out

The team behind the film extended their wishes to fans on the occasion of Republic Day as they released the first look of the upcoming film. The 1.13-second teaser is full of action and intensity. It sees Prajwal Devaraj in a fierce avatar, and the background music and lighting also lend to the intensity of the first look of the film. The film will also see Devraj, Aditi Prabhudeva, Shine Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav, Orata Prashanth and others take on pivotal roles alongside Devaraj. The film will be helmed by Lohith H and produced by Kumar B.

Watch the Mafia first glimpse here

Prajwal Devaraj also took to his Instagram account to break the exciting news and shared the poster of the film as well. In the caption of his post, he thanked his fans and followers for their support and patience. His caption read, "As promised we are presenting to you the first glimpse of our movie MAFIA .*WITNESS THE GORE* Thank you each and everyone for your patience and support.♥️ link in the bio".

Image: Instagram/@prajwaldevaraj