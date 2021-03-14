Magadheera, Nayak: Movies Where Ram Charan Aced The Dual Roles Like A Boss

Ram Charan is one of the biggest superstars of Telugu cinema and has been around for many years now. He truly is a fan favourite and has some amazing movies in his kitty. He is an energetic performer and his roles have been loved by fans and critics alike. He is also a producer and has produced some projects with his father, Chiranjeevi as well!

Ram Charan has also played dual roles in a couple of films that have showcased his range of acting and his mettle! These films have been massive hits and fans have loved them.

Magadheera

Let's begin with Magadheera, which was his debut movie. He played the role of a warrior in the first half of the film in the flashback sequence and then proceeded to play today's times' hero as well. These two characters were the same person born twice and we loved how the actor could play the two characters with such ease! Co-starring with him in this action-fantasy drama was Kajal Aggarwal and this film was a blockbuster hit!

Nayak/ Double Attack

In the film Nayak, he played Cherry and his look-alike, Siddharth Nayak. This film was a total crowd-puller; a masala film that had all the best elements of an action-comedy film. While Siddhart Nayak killed Minister Rawat's brother, it was Cherry who got caught. But when Cherry finds out the real reason behind Siddhart's actions, he decides to help him. He played the fun-loving Cherry and the serious, tough Siddharth very well and fans loved this double trouble!

This film was dubbed in Hindi and it was titled Double Attack. It was a proper masala film with nothing to hate about. Among Ram Charan's movies, this film came at the right time for the actor as before this film the actor faced failure with his much-anticipated film, Orange not performing at the box office. With this, Ram Charan found a hit and his career bounced back once again, and how!

Yevadu

Yevadu was one of the most anticipated films of 2014 as it featured a star cast of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Amy Jackson, Shruti Haasan, and Kajal Aggarwal. In this film, Allu Arjun played Satya, who suffered grave burns on his face and needed plastic surgery. The surgeons gave him a new face and armed with this new face, which was played by Ram Charan, he was able to attain revenge for his lover's death. Viewers loved this dual role and the presence of Allu Arjun just elevated the film to another level!

We cannot wait to see more of Ram Charan in dual roles! Currently, fans are anticipating the trailer of his anticipated film Acharya in which he shares screen space with his father Chiranjeevi.

This picture is from the sets of Acharya!

He will also be starring in SS Rajamouli's RRR along with Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt! Here's a small teaser of his look in the film!

We can't have enough of Ram Charan's movies, and always wish him the very best!