'Maha Samudram' Twitter Review: Fans Give Mixed Reactions To Sharwanand-Siddharth Starrer

One of the much-awaited Telugu films, Maha Samudram has finally hit the big screens. The film stars an ensemble star cast including Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles. The intense action drama revolves around four youngsters and their romantic tales. The film Maha Samudram was initially planned to release on August 19, 2021, but was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Soon after the release, the exciting netizens flocked the social media with their praises and appreciation for the film's storyline and actors' performances. However, there were even some who expressed disappointment over its slow-paced narration.

Siddharth is seen in the job of a cop named Vijay in Ajay Bhupati's directorial. The film boasts of a star-studded cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Ramachandra, and Saranya Ponvannan. Produced by Ramabhramam Sunkara, the romantic entertainer is written and directed by RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi. There were fans who were awestruck by the performance of the stars and tweeted their love for them.

Netizens give mixed reviews to Ajay Bhupati's directorial Maha Samudram

One of the users shared his views and wrote, “Good 1st Half & Predictable 2nd Half Overall it's an Avg Flick wid Great performances”. Another user who was super impressed by the film wrote, “Interval high Technically best Telugu film in recent times. Prati frame beautiful Sharwa is such a good actor". A third user chimed in and called it an average one. “Overall #Average one. 1st half good and 2nd half-dragged till pre-climax portions. @ImSharwanand, the character is balanced but @Actor_Siddharth is under utilized could have been better but he performed with ease like always. Aditi role good anu role has no impact.”

Good 1st Half & Predictable 2nd Half

Over all its an Avg Flick

wid Great performances 👍👍#MahaSamudram pic.twitter.com/QmfdqlzFbO — |K|itT|U| (@Neel_maniac) October 14, 2021

Interval high💥

Technically best Telugu film in recent times..

Prati frame beautiful

Sharwa is such a good actor📍#MahaSamudram @ImSharwanand — Ashruk (@ash_9712) October 14, 2021

Overall #Average one.

1st half gud and 2nd half dragged till pre climax portions.@ImSharwanand character is balanced👍👍 but @Actor_Siddharth is under utilized could have been better but he performed with ease like always❤❤

Aditi role gud anu role has no impact #MahaSamudram — Always Abhi🌊 (@Always_Abhii) October 14, 2021

There were some who were utterly disappointed by the film and the actors. One of the users echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Disappointing Dragged 2nd half with few good scenes rest is not up to the mark". Another follower of the film called it a ‘disappointment’ and wrote, “Dull Writing, Ineffective Performances #Mahasamudram is a disappointment on a whole”. Another Twitterati called it a ‘disaster.’

#MahaSamudram 2.5/5

Disappointing



Dragged 2nd hlf with few good scenes rest is not upto the mark, #ajaybhupathi love story anadu action anandu cinema lo yem ledu BGM was so good & camera work in few scenes eye fest. — Vj's Review (@VjsReview) October 14, 2021

Dull Writing, Ineffective Performances #Mahasamudram is a disappointment on a whole. Routine Story highly Dragged with unnecessary scenes, lacked the emotional connect what audience are expecting from. #AjayBhupathi's Execution is a complete blunder except for one or two.



1.75/5 — Nene 🔔 (@ThisisHarsha_) October 14, 2021

