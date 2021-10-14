Last Updated:

'Maha Samudram' Twitter Review: Fans Give Mixed Reactions To Sharwanand-Siddharth Starrer

Telugu film 'Maha Samudram' has finally hit the big screens. It features actors Sharwanand and Siddharth. Read on to learn about fans' reactions to the film.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Maha Samudran, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hyadri, fans reaction to Maha Samudran, Maha Samudran Twitter review

IMAGE: Instagram/@MRC_REATIONS/Twitter


One of the much-awaited Telugu films, Maha Samudram has finally hit the big screens. The film stars an ensemble star cast including Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles. The intense action drama revolves around four youngsters and their romantic tales. The film Maha Samudram was initially planned to release on August 19, 2021, but was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Soon after the release, the exciting netizens flocked the social media with their praises and appreciation for the film's storyline and actors' performances. However, there were even some who expressed disappointment over its slow-paced narration.

Siddharth is seen in the job of a cop named Vijay in Ajay Bhupati's directorial. The film boasts of a star-studded cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Ramachandra, and Saranya Ponvannan. Produced by Ramabhramam Sunkara, the romantic entertainer is written and directed by RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi. There were fans who were awestruck by the performance of the stars and tweeted their love for them.

Netizens give mixed reviews to Ajay Bhupati's directorial Maha Samudram

One of the users shared his views and wrote, “Good 1st Half & Predictable 2nd Half Overall it's an Avg Flick wid Great performances”. Another user who was super impressed by the film wrote, “Interval high Technically best Telugu film in recent times. Prati frame beautiful Sharwa is such a good actor". A third user chimed in and called it an average one. “Overall #Average one. 1st half good and 2nd half-dragged till pre-climax portions. @ImSharwanand, the character is balanced but @Actor_Siddharth is under utilized could have been better but he performed with ease like always. Aditi role good anu role has no impact.” 

READ | 'Maha Samudram': Aditi Rao Hydari shares first look of her song 'Cheppake Cheppake'

There were some who were utterly disappointed by the film and the actors. One of the users echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Disappointing Dragged 2nd half with few good scenes rest is not up to the mark". Another follower of the film called it a ‘disappointment’ and wrote, “Dull Writing, Ineffective Performances #Mahasamudram is a disappointment on a whole”. Another Twitterati called it a ‘disaster.’

READ | Aditi Rao Hydari's first look in 'Maha Samudram' unveiled on social media; watch

IMAGE: Instagram/@MRC_REATIONS/Twitter: 

READ | Actor Siddharth heads off to London for a minor surgery, reveals 'Maha Samudram' director
READ | From 'Doctor' to 'Maha Samudram,' South Indian movies to watch in October

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Maha Samudram, Sidharth, Twitter review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com