'Mahaan' Twitter Review: Fans Hail Chiyaan Vikram's 'natural And Effortless' Acting

Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram starrer & one of the highly-anticipated Tamil action thrillers, Mahaan, finally made its way on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The film is released in several languages including Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as Maha Purusha. The film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for bringing some of the best stories in the entertainment industry.

One of the many reasons fans were eagerly waiting for the film was it is also the first time that real-life father-son duo Chiyaan and Dhruv are sharing the screen space as reel-life father-son. The film revolves around the life of a man whose family leaves him after he searches for freedom and soon realises the presence of his son in his life. the movie further depicts the story of whether the man will receive another chance to become a father again after fulfilling his dream.

Mahaan Review

As soon as the film was released on the OTT platform, many fans and viewers took to their social media handle to share their thoughts and opinions. Going as per the reviews, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Several fans also hailed Chiyaan for effortlessly gliding through the different getups of school teacher turned liquor baron, while a few others appreciated Karthik Subbaraj's writing and amazing direction.

A Twitter user commented, "REVIEW: #Mahaan - No-nonsense movie. Interesting story, great execution. Funny, stylish and smart screenplay. #ChiyaanVikram is FANTASTIC as Gandhi Mahaan. Solid music & Noteworthy editing. The film keeps you hooked till the end. Whole cast shines. SUPERB WATCH." Another one wrote, "No one negative reviews only and only positive reviews for #Mahaan #ChiyaanVikram mass comeback."

A netizen chipped in, "#Mahaan Review (3.25/5) #ChiyaanVikram VS #DhruvVikram is Beast 1st half is Decent, 2nd Half is Good With Perfect Emotions & Unexpected Cilmax." While another one added, "#Mahaan Positive reviews #ChiyaanVikram feels Natural and effortless in his role His character #Gandhi adds to the film's overall appeal #DhruvVikram Looks fire very powerful performance @Music_Santhosh Background score Vera level enriches the film mood."

