'Maharshi': Pooja Hegde Shares Throwback BTS Pic From Sets; Asks Fans To 'caption It'

Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu came together for the Telugu film Maharshi in 2019. This Mahesh Babu starrer turned out to be a commercial success in 2019 and also became one of Mahesh Babu's most successful films in his career. It was also one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2019. While fans still enjoy the film on Disney+ Hotstar, Pooja Hegde shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film.

Pooja Hegde shares a BTS picture of Maharshi

Pooja Hegde went down memory lane to share a BTS photo from the sets of Maharshi. The actor candidly posed with Mahesh Babu and the director of the film Vamshi Paidipalli. Al three of them were standing under an umbrella and looking at a smartphone. The three of them were also smiling in the photo. Mahesh Babu wore a pair of sunglasses as he happily glanced over the phone. The Mohenjo Daro actor asked her followers to caption the photo and wrote, "Caption this! 😂 #maharshi #bts" in the caption.

Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive following of over 14 million on Instagram. The BTS picture from the sets of Maharshi garnered over 500 thousand likes and 2000 comments. Some fans even tried to caption the photo as Pooja asked. A fan wrote, "(Pooja) Me thinking why aren't they showing me". Some fans also came forward to express their fondness for the film Maharshi.

Details about Maharshi

The film Maharshi released on May 9, 2019, and become one of the highest-grossing films of Mahesh Babu's career. Mahesh Babu in Maharshi played the lead role of Rishi. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the Maharshi cast includes Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a rich businessman named Rishi, who helps his friend Ravi in saving his village. The film won two awards during the 67th National Awards. The awards earned by the film were under the category for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography. Pooja Hegde played the role of Rishi's love interest Pooja in the film.

IMAGE: POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.