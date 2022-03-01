Mahashivratri 2022: Here's How Mahesh Babu, Samantha And Other South Stars Are Celebrating

The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of Mahashivratri 2022, celebrated to honour Lord Shiva. This year, the festival arrived on 1 March 2022, as devotees observed a day-long fast and performed special pujas to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Celebrated in states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and more, the festival is touted as one of the most auspicious festivals in India as devotees celebrate the occasion with zeal and in traditional fervour.

The entertainment fraternity was no exception as many celebrities of the South film industry sent heart-warming wishes to the fans. Check out their doting wishes on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2022.

Mahashivratri 2022: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Prabhu & more extend wishes

Taking to his official social media handles, superstar Mahesh Babu took the jovial and positive day to release the new poster of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata also starring Keerthy Suresh. In the poster, the actor can be seen hitting his enemy as he holds a stern look on his face. Extending the wishes of the occasion, he wrote, ''Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil! (sic)''

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a short video explaining the significance of Mahashivratri to wish her fans on the occasion. Meanwhile, Bahubali star Anushka Shetty shared a beautiful painting with the message, ''Happu happy Shivratri to all of u🙏 may we live the essence of the day and each day experience it for truly what it is 😊#Mahashivratri (sic)''.

Moreover, Meghana Raj took to her Instagram to share a picture of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja holding an idol of Lord Shiva to wish her followers. Actor Jaiswal Pragya also extended the wishes of the occasion to her Instagram story.

On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities also celebrated the festival with enthusiasm as Mouni Roy shared a couple of pictures of her offering prayers to Lord Shiva. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra organised a special puja at her house with her husband American singer Nick Jonas. Actor Kartik Aaryan also shared a glimpse into his celebration at home with the caption, ''Har Har Mahadev. Happy Mahashivaratri (sic)''.

