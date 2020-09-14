Mahat Raghavendra's Wife Writes An Emotional Note For Him Before Leaving For Abroad

Bigg Boss Tamil star Mahat Raghavendra and his wife Prachi Mishra are one of the most popular couples in south cinema. The two got married earlier this year in February. Mahat Raghavendra's wife penned an emotional caption for her husband as she leaves for abroad. Take a look at the adorable post she shared.

Mahat Raghavendra's wife's Instagram post

Mahat Raghavendra's wife Prachi Mishra is former Miss India 2012 and an entrepreneur who runs a fashion and event management company in Dubai. The two had to cut short their vacation to Coorg when the lockdown was announced. Since then the two have been living together at their home in Chennai with their pet beagle.

Prachi Mishra had to leave town and head back to Dubai for her work. She shared an adorable post for Mahat Raghavendra on her Instagram. The post is a series of pictures of Mahat Raghavendra's wife and him. One is a picture of Mahat sleeping with their pet dog Coco. The series of pictures also include some snaps from their wedding ceremonies.

Prachi penned a very emotional note for Mahat as she had to leave town after 7 months. She mentioned that it is the first time that she had to leave the two alone and leave town. She wrote that quarantine seemed like a blessing after their wedding as they got to spend quality time together away from work.

Mahat Raghavendra's wife also added, "I am away and it feels so weird to not to see you next to me or not to fight with coco at night for my space next to mahat! Feels like we are back to our long-distance love story." She also asked those who are stuck away from home because of quarantine to 'hold on tight' and that this phase will make their love even stronger.

About Mahat Raghavendra

Mahat Raghavendra has played a few roles in Tamil as well as Telugu films. He made his debut in Vallavan playing a small role. He played his first lead role in a Telugu film, Backbench Student. He recently participated in Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.

