Mahendran Roped In For Dhanush & Malavika's 'D43'; Karthick Naren Wishes 'hearty Welcome'

On February 17, 2021, Sathya Jyothi Films took to their official Twitter handle and made the announcement that Mahendran has been roped in as part of the star cast of the upcoming flick D43. The filmmakers shared a picture that featured Mahendran and director Karthick Naren. Mahendran was recently seen in Lokesh’s film Master, which also featured Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. His performance received appreciation from the critics as well as the audience.

Mahendran on board for next project D43

In the picture, the duo can be seen flaunting their faded smile while posing for the camera. Mahendran can be seen wearing a denim shirt, while Karthick donned a grey polo t-shirt. Making the announcement, the filmmakers said that they are welcoming the super talented’ actor Mahendran on board for D43. Mahendran, too, expressed his happiness on his Twitter handle. Reposting the tweet, Karthick Naren, too, wrote, “Hearty welcome”.

Actor Mahendran has also expressed his happiness about being a part of D43 on his Twitter handle. The actor reposted the picture and informed his fans about his next big project. As soon as the announcement was made, many of his fans started congratulating him. Several of them expressed their excitement and called it a ‘big break’ for him. Have a look at the fans' reactions below.

Master effect 🔥🔥 — Sharp (@its_me_sharp) February 17, 2021

Keep rocking @Actor_Mahendran anna killer role much waiting 💯🔥 — Mãsteŕ..🌟 (@Jenixdcrazyboy) February 17, 2021

Mahendran was seen portraying young Vijay Sethupathi in Master. His role was lauded by the critics and the audience. In the film, Thalapathy Vijay plays the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist. Malavika can be seen as the female lead, while Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Gauri Kishan and Arjun Das can be seen in the supporting roles. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Helmed by Karthick Naren, D43 will feature Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. Malavika, too, was seen in Master, which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyoti Films, D43’s cast also includes Samuthirakani, Krishnakumar, Smruthi Venkat in the supporting roles. The musical score of the film will be taken care of by GV Prakash, who also composed Asuran from the film Vetri Maaran.

