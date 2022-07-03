Mahesh Babu All Praises For Kamal Haasan's Film 'Vikram'; Calls It 'Blockbuster Cinema'

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is currently riding high on the accolades he garnered following his performance in his recent release Vikram, which hit the big screens a month ago on 3 June 2022. The film saw Kamal Haasan in a never seen action-packed avatar as it marked the actor's return to the big screen after a long hiatus of 4 years.

Ever since Vikram was released, it garnered a terrific response from movie buffs. Not just fans but several notable faces of the entertainment fraternity have lauded Kamal Haasan's latest actioner. Recently, actor Mahesh Babu joined the bandwagon and showered praises on Vikram while calling it a 'new-Age cult classic, blockbuster cinema.'

Mahesh Babu showers love on Kamal Haasan's Vikram

On Sunday, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle and penned a series of tweets while praising Kamal Haasan's Vikram. In his tweets, Mahesh Babu praised Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Kamal Haasan. The actor also stated that it was a 'proud' moment for him to witness Haasan on the big screens. Morever, Mahesh Babu also congratulated the entire team of Vikram for putting up a good show.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "#Vikram... Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother." In the next tweet, he wrote, "Scintillating performances by @VijaySethuOffl & #FahadhFaasil. Acting cannot get better than this! Wow! @anirudhofficial What a musical score! Your best ever! It's going to top my playlist for a long time...Shine on!"

In a special note addressed to Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu added, "And finally about the legend @ikamalhaasan...not qualified enough to comment about the acting All I can say is.. as your biggest fan, it was one of my proudest moments!! Congrats to you Sir and your wonderful team."

More about Vikram

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film sees Kamal take on the role of a former agent Vikram, who ventures out to avenge the death of his son, a member of the narcotics bureau. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Arjun Das as Anbu, Harish Uthaman as Adaikalam, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Antony Varghese among others. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8 in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan/ PTI