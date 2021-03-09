Mahesh Babu All Set To Work In Anil Ravipudi's Next Movie; Read Details

Mahesh Babu has agreed to work in another one of Anil Ravipudi's movies. The Bharat Ane Nenu actor will be working with SS Rajamouli for his next but wants to squeeze in another project before the commencement of director Rajamouli's movie. Previously, the two have worked together for Mahesh Babu's latest hit movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Upon working in Anil Ravipudi's movie Mahesh Babu has gained confidence in the filmmaker's ability to wrap up shooting quickly, according to Telugu Cinema. Sarileru Neekevvaru was filmed within a period of five and a half months. The movie was released on January 11, 2020.

Currently, Anil Ravipudi is shooting for his movie F3 which will be completed in August. According to Telugu Cinema, Mahesh Babu will start shooting for Anil Ravipudi's next project in October or November 2021, which may also be completed in a short period of time. After which the Tollywood star would be busy shooting with SS Rajamouli.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's release: Hit or Miss?

The plot of Sarileru Neekevvaru revolves around Ajay Krishna, played by Mahesh Babu. Ajay Krishna is a major in the Indian Army. When another soldier named Ajay gets killed in action, Ajay Krishna and his counterpart Siva Krishna are sent to inform Ajay's family. Coincidentally, Ajay's family is preparing for his sister's wedding celebrations which leads to Ajay Krishna keeping the news of Ajay's death a secret.

On the way to Kurnool (Ajay's native place), Ajay Krishna and Siva Prasad meet a lady who is hiding from a corrupt MLA named Yeddula Nagendra. Ajay Krishna helps the lady and her daughter. He challenges the MLA that he would reform him. With many ups and downs, Ajay Krishna turns out victorious.

The movie ends with Ajay Krishna getting Yeddula Prasad admitted to the military. Sarileru Neekevvaru which released in 2020 was one of the greatest hits in Mahesh Babu's career. Anil Ravipudi's movie was filmed with a budget of Rs. 75 crore but grossed at Rs. 260 crores across international theatres.

A list of Mahesh Babu's movies coming up in 2021

Mahesh Babu will once again take on the role of an Army Officer in Sashi Kiran Tikka's Major. The movie is all set to release on July 2, 2021. The movie will be focusing on the bravery of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who fought in the ghastly events of November 26, 2008.