Mahesh Babu & Daughter Enjoy 'lazy Sunday By Pool', Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares Glimpse

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram on March 21, to share a picture of her husband Mahesh Babu spending some quality time with his daughter on a Sunday. Shirodkar captioned the picture by saying that they were spending some lazy time on a Sunday by the swimming pool. She further lamented the fact that the time would come to an end soon. She ended her caption by putting two sad smiley faces and writing, "Almost over''.

Mahesh Babu spends quality time with daughter

The picture that Namrata Shirodkar shared captured the father-daughter duo sharing a candid moment of laughter. The two are comfortably reclining back on a sofa while a background of greenery can be seen from outside the window behind them. Mahesh Babu’s daughter can be seen leaning into her father with a wide smile on her face while the former has his face covered with his hand as though shielding himself from attacks from his daughter. Mahesh Babu is wearing a pair of blue shorts with a plain t-shirt, while his daughter is wearing a pink dress with a towel wrapped around her shoulders.

Fans took to the comments section to express their views on the picture. Many fans commented with emojis of hearts and heart eyes. Some people expressed their love for both the father and daughter and showered their blessings on them. One fan also commented by saying that it was wonderful to see both father and daughter looking so happy and pleased in each others’ presence. The picture has received 250 comments and 75.8k likes and still counting.

On the same day, Namrata Shirodkar posted another picture where she can be seen posing with a large group. Through her caption, she let everyone know that the large group of people was only one half of her family. She said, “That’s how big my side of the family is and this is just half of them who descended on our home in Mumbai ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£and we love them all as much ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸clesrly !! Posing for a family portrait means it’s all good ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜miss u all suddenly”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.