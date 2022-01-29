Mahesh Babu & Daughter Sitara Spend Quality Time With Their Pooch As Weekend Kicks In; See

Mahesh Babu was 'caught off guard' as he spent quality time with his daughter Sitara and their pet pooch on the weekend. In a picture shared by the superstar's wife Namrata Shirodkar, the actor could be seen cuddling his furry friend on his laps, while Sitara gives a beaming smile. Namrata's caption was all about how animals effortlessly fill one's heart with joy.

Mahesh Babu spends quality time with daughter Sitara and his pet pooch

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 29, Namrata shared a candid glimpse of the Srimanthudu actor as he sits on a couch while petting his dog. He can be seen in a pair of checkered pyjamas and a white t-shirt, while Nitara was clad in a blue t-shirt and lowers. In the caption, she wrote, "Sometimes these little beings just fill your heart without trying" with a trail of red heart emoticons. She also added hashtags like "#caughtoffguard #kodakmoments #purelove". Take a look.

The picture received love-filled reactions from the actor's fans, as they dropped comments like "They are so cute", "So happy to see him happy" among others. Even Namrata's elder sister and actor Shilpa Shirodkar dropped heart emoticons.

Earlier this month, the actor penned a sweet note for his wife Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday, Dropping a gorgeous picture of his wife, Mahesh "Happy birthday NSG... You are my rock ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you for sharing my world with me... @namratashirodkar."

For the uninitiated, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been married for 18 years now. They tied the knot on February 10, 2005, and welcomed their firstborn, Gautham in the year 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

More on Mahesh Babu's work front

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's untitled project, The RRR director, along with his father KV Vijayendra Prasad, is reportedly developing a jungle-based adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones for Mahesh. A source informed Pinkvilla that the father-son duo feels Mahesh would be the 'best fit' to play a wanderer on the lines of the protagonist in Jumanji and Indiana Jones. He also has the film Sarakaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh as well as a project with Trivikram in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAMRATASHIRODKAR/ FACEBOOK/ @MAHESHBABU)