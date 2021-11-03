Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh Starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Gets An Ugadi 2022 Release

As the entire nation is immersed in the celebration of the festival of lights - Diwali - South superstar Mahesh Babu treated fans on the occasion by finally announcing the release date of his highly anticipated movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The upcoming actioner also features actor Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role. not only were the fans treated with a release date for the film but also got a glimpse into Mahesh Babu's intense role in the movie as the actor dropped a new poster.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata release date

Taking to his social media handle on October 3, Mahesh Babu announced the release date of his upcoming action flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata along with a movie poster. The movie is set for a Ugadi 2022 release as it will hit the theatres on April first next year. In the new poster dropped by the makers, the 46-year-old actor sported an earring and tattoo of one rupee coin on his neck. He shared the news with the caption, ''April 1st 2022!! 😊#HappyDiwali''

Mahesh Babu's wife actor Shilpa Shirodkar was quick to show her support and appreciation to the actor as she appeared excited about the film. By dropping a variety of emojis, she wrote, ''Wohooooo 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 cant wait to be there Mahesh❤️❤️❤️'' under the post. Fans were also quick to spam the comment section with fire and heart emojis to express their anticipation.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie was originally slated to be released in January next year. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Renowned musician S. Thaman is responsible for the music score. According to various reports, the movie is being shot in Spain along with a few scenes being shot in Europe. Apart from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh leading the film, actors Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are set to play a significant role in the movie.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor also shared the release date of another upcoming action flick titled Major. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie is set to release on February 11 next year.

Image: Twitter/@maheshbabu/keerthysuresh