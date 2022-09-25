Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Wish Little One Sitara On Daughter's Day; 'Shining Star'

Power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar took to their respective social media handle to wish their little one Sitara Ghattmaneni on Daughter's Day. The superstar and his wife shared adorable posts dedicated to Sitara, calling her the 'shining star' of their lives, while also shedding light on how she brightens up their world.

Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar wish little one Sitara on Daughter's Day

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, September 25, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor dropped a candid glimpse of him and Sitara shedding smiles against a picturesque backdrop. In the caption, he wrote, "Brightening up my world always, Happy Daughter's Day my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni." Take a look.

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a similar, adorable glimpse alongside her little one as they posed during one of their getaways. Heaping praise on her daughter, she wrote, "I'm glad there's you to laugh with me... and to show me what's special in everything life brings, Happy Daughter's Day my shining star."

For the unversed, Sitara recently made her big-screen debut with dad Mahesh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's song Penny. The father-daughter duo was lauded by fans for their incredible camaraderie. She also made her first television appearance with the actor as they appeared on Dance India Dance Telugu.

More on Mahesh Babu's work front

Mahesh Babu has joined forces with Trivikram Srinivas for his highly-anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB 28. The project, which also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role, reunites Mahesh with director Trivikram after a span of 12 years. The movie marks Srinivas' third outing with Pooja Hegde after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha, Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

He will also be collaborating with RRR helmer SS Rajamouli for a project, details of which were shared by the latter at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022. He was quoted by ANI as saying, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

