Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Kids Have A Sweet Moment Together, See Pic

Mahesh Babu’s wife and famous actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to social media to share a picture of her two kids. The delightful picture shows Gautam and Sitara with bright smiles across their faces. Though the caption for the post, Namrata Shirodkar has indicated that it is rare to see the two kids together these days as the family members are constantly travelling for work. Her fans have also flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes as they love to see the two kids and their affection for each other.

South Indian star Namrata Shirodkar recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture shared, her kids Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni are seen settled on the couch while wearing a loving smile on their faces. In the monochrome picture, Gautam is seen sitting comfortably with his legs rested on the teapoy. He is seen flashing a proper smile while Sitara gives him a warm bear hug from the side. She is seen directly looking at the camera while he is looking down at his feet in the candid moment. The family seems to be having a sweet moment which has been captured well.

In the picture shared, Gautam Ghattamaneni is seen wearing a pair of stripe-style pyjama with a simple and comfortable Tshirt. Sitara, on the other hand, is seen wearing a Tshirt dress while her hair has been tied up in a messy fashion.

In the caption for the post, Namrata Shirodkar has spoken about the uniqueness of the picture and why it makes her so happy. The actor has mentioned that it is now a rare event to have both the kids together, in the house. She has mentioned that these two are completely different from each other and have also addressed them as the north and south pole. Have a look at the post on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have spoken highly of the family and their way of bringing up children. A few people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

