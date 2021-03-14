Mahesh Babu And The List Of Nandi Awards That He Has Won So Far

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has received a huge number of accolades in his career so far which include Nandi State Awards to Filmfare awards and SIIMA Awards. Although every award has its own importance, a Nandi Awards is the highest honour for a Telugu film actor besides National Film Awards and Mahesh Babu has won 8 Nandi Awards in his career including Best Male Debut. Read along to take a look at the list of these awards here.

Nandi Awards received by Mahesh Babu in his career

Nandi Award for Best Actor

Nijam – The Actor won his first Nandi Awards as the Best Actor for the movie Nijam in the year 2004. The actor played the lead role of G. Seetaram in the movie opposite Rakshita. The movie was written, directed and produced Teja.

Athadu – Mahesh Babu played the dual roles of Nanda Gopal and Parthu in the movie, which was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie also starred Trisha, Sonu Sood and Sayaji Shinde in other pivotal roles. The actor lifted a Nandi Award for Best Actor for this movie in 2006.

Dookudu – The actor received his third Nandi Award for Best Actor for this movie of 2011, which featured him playing the role of G. Ajay Kumar I. P. S. or Bellary Babu. It also featured Samantha, Prakash Raj and Sonu Sood in other pivotal roles, while the movie was directed by Srinu Vaitla. It went on to win 5 more Nandi Awards, six Filmfare Awards, eight SIIMA Awards as well as eight CineMAA Awards.

Srimanthudu – This movie marked the fourth and latest Best Actor award for Mahesh Babu in the year 2015. He played the lead role of Harshvardhan opposite Shruti Haasan in this Koratala Siva written and directed movie. The action – drama films cast also includes Jagapati Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Sukanya and Harish Uthaman playing supporting roles.

Apart from the Best Actor Awards, the actor has also received The Special Jury Nandi Award for the movies Murari, Takkari Donga and Arjun in the years 2002, 2003 and 2005 respectively. He also won the Best Male Debut Award in the year 1999 for his movie Raja Kumarudu.