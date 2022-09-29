Mahesh Babu And Wife Namrata Pen Heartfelt Tributes To Late Mother Indira Devi

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi recently breathed her last in Hyderabad due to some health issues. The actor’s family issued a statement revealing that Indira Devi was suffering from illness for quite some time and her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit while the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam. As numerous celebrities and fans paid their last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother, the actor took to his social media handle and remembered his mother by posting an unseen picture of her. On the other hand, his wife Namrata Shirodkar penned an emotional note for her late mother-in-law.

Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata remember late mother Indira Devi

Mahesh Babu recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted an old picture of her mother. In the caption, he added hearts as he remembered his late mother.

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of the late Indira Devi in which she can be seen wearing a green saree while posing for the camera. In the caption, she stated how deeply they will miss her and promised that she will shower all the love on her son and grandchildren that she received from her. She wrote, “We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me.. I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more… We love you mummy… Sending you endless love and light” (sic)

Indira Devi's daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni had shared a picture of her mother on Instagram and penned a note. She wrote, "Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation, and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life. My mom knew only giving, giving, giving all through her life and did not ask anything for herself. There has not been a single day in our childhood when we missed her presence. She took care of all our needs in her usual selfless loving way. Her warmth is felt by anyone who came in contact with her. She has a great sense of humour, wit and infectious laughter. In her presence, I always felt a deep sense of security, comfort, acceptance and belonging that only a mother can give her child. She has never said no to anything. I didn’t have a single argument with her in my entire life…” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar