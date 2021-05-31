Mahesh Babu Arranges Vaccination Drive, Says 'doing My Bit To Ensure Everyone Is Safe'

India is currently grappling with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation everywhere is pretty grim. The central government started the vaccination drive for the age group 18-45 a few weeks ago on May 1, 2021. Recently, South superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared a picture of a vaccination drive that he organized in association with a hospital and stated how vaccination is the key to a safer future.

Mahesh Babu's initiative for COVID-19 vaccination

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter handle earlier today and shared pictures from the ongoing vaccination drive at Burripalem. The actor stated that vaccination is our only shot at a normal life again and he is thankful to Andhra Hospitals for helping him and his team arrange the vaccination drive. Mahesh Babu even expressed his gratitude to the villagers who came forward and took the vaccine. The pictures shared by the actor showed people patiently waiting in line to get their jab and healthcare workers in PPE kits ensuring smooth and safe functioning in the hospital. Mahesh Babu's tweet garnered close to 20k likes and 6050 retweets within a few hours. Fans and followers of the Bharat Ane Nenu star replied to his post stating that he is doing great work for the masses and deserves all the love.

Vaccination is our ray of hope for a normal life again! Doing my bit to ensure everyone in Burripalem is vaccinated and safe. Extremely grateful to #AndhraHospitals for helping us arrange this vaccination drive. pic.twitter.com/n4CXbzrN9X — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 31, 2021

Special mention to @MBofficialTeam for volunteering on the frontlines during these unprecedented times. 🙏🙏🙏 Really appreciate all the villagers for understanding the importance of vaccines and coming forward to get their shot. Get vaccinated! Stay safe everyone 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 31, 2021

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu has several projects in his kitty at the moment. He will next be seen in the Telugu action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The movie is slated to release in January next year. Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu also has Major in the pipeline. Major is an upcoming Indian biographical film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and will be produced by Mahesh Babu. The movie stars actors like Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles and is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

