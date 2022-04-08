Mahesh Babu Asserts 'don't Need To Do Hindi Films' To Query On His Bollywood Debut

Touted as one of the biggest actors in the South film industry, Mahesh Babu has forged an impressive resume in his career spanning over four decades. The actor who is dubbed the Prince of Tollywood established his superstar status in the industry by delivering versatile performances in films like Okkadu, Sainikudu, Maharshi and more. The actor shows no sign of stopping as his upcoming venture Sarkaru Vaari Paata received a promising response from fans across the country.

While Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following amongst the South audience, many fans across India are wondering about his Bollywood debut. However, during his recent interaction with the media, the actor candidly put forth his opinion on working in the Hindi film industry.

Mahesh Babu on his Bollywood debut

A video from the 46-year-old actor's appearance at a recent event is currently doing the rounds on the internet wherein he was asked about his Bollywood debut. As reported by DNA, Mahesh Babu replied to the question by asserting that he does not 'need' to do Bollywood films. He further added, ''I can just do a Telugu film and it'll get seen all over the world,''

His comments could be directed at the worldwide success that a couple of South Indian films achieved over the recent months. Ram Charan and Jr NTR' RRR along with Allu Arjun's Pushpa managed to create a storm across the globe with their blockbuster success. Moreover, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali also has been credited for taking the South film industry to new heights.

During the event, he further opined, ''That's what's happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films.''

Mahesh Babu Reply To Media About His Bollywood Entry. pic.twitter.com/T8iJlJ1487 — Naveen MB Vizag 🔔 (@NaveenMBVizag) April 6, 2022

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu's response came days after Bollywood actor John Abraham opined in an interview with India.com that he would never do a regional film. Additionally, Abraham affirmed that he is a 'Hindi film hero' and would never play the second lead in the movie to maintain his career. The remarks did not sit well with a few netizens who believed that the 49-year-old actor was looking down on the South film industry.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's confident reply to questions on his Bollywood debut has garnered praises from the netizens who commended the actor on social media. One netizen opined, ''Excellent reply. From now people should ask when can we see u in Telugu films to all the Bollywood actors''.

Image: Twitter@MythriOfficial