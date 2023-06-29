Mahesh Babu Attends Birthday Bash Of Dil Raju's Son With A Special Guest

Dil Raju celebrated his son's first birthday on Thursday (June 29). On the special occasion, he hosted a grand party. South superstar Mahesh Babu along with a special guest made a stylish appearance at the birthday celebration.

Mahesh Babu makes a stylish appearance with daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu arrived at Dil Raju's son's birthday party along with his 11-year-old daughter Sitara. The father-daughter duo caught everyone's attention as they twinned in white outfits. Before entering the venue, they happily posed for the shutterbugs. Several photos and videos of their stylish appearance have been doing the rounds on social media.

For the uninitiated, there were reports of a rift between Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju during the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3. The alleged release strategy of F3, produced by Dil Raju, had impacted the box office collection of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, Mahesh's presence at Dil Raju's son's birthday celebration hints that everything's well between the two, and they have moved past any misunderstandings or conflicts.

Sitara's first official party with Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar recently attended the baby shower of Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy, along with their daughter Sitara. This occasion held great significance for the Ghattamaneni family, as it marked their "first official party" with their 11-year-old. The proud parents shared their happiness on social media, expressing gratitude to the hosts for the exceptional celebration.

Namrata extended her gratitude to Shriya , Anindith, Diya, Krishnar, and Shalini Bhupal for their warm hospitality during the baby shower. The photos shared on Instagram offered the happy and memorable moments they experienced together. She also shared that Sitara had enjoyed a lot, much like her dad.