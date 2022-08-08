Pokiri's Re-release Sets 'all Time Record' Ahead Of Mahesh Babu's Birthday; Netizens React

South superstar Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his 47th birthday on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and to celebrate the special occasion, fans have arranged special screenings of his 2002 romantic action entertainer Pokiri. The screenings will be held all over the world and the proceeds will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu foundation.

To mark Mahesh Babu's birthday, as many as 150 special shows of Pokiri will be screened across Telugu states. Needless to mention, this will be a new benchmark for Tollywood in terms of special shows on birthdays. As per Pinkvilla, there will be overseas shows as well and the makers are also planning to increase the number of shows depending on the audience reaction.

Fans celebrate as Pokiri's re-release creates history

As the film is all set to release on Tuesday, fans have been sharing their excitement on social media regarding the same. Mahesh Babu's fans have penned heartfelt posts stating that they can't wait to see their favourite actor on the big screen once again. Take a look:

For The First Time Screening Super Star Special Show in Nalgonda.



Let's Celebrate Our Beloved Superstar Birthday In Never Before Way In VT Theater.

Celebrations Starts From 4pm Onwards! 🤩🥁🤙💃💥💥



Grab Your Tickets ASAP!#PokiriSpecialShows#Pokiri@urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/18epeqxev9 — Nalgonda Mahesh FC™🔔 (@Nalgonda_MBFC) August 8, 2022

ALL TIME RECORD ! 💥

𝟐𝟎𝟎+ SPECIAL SHOWS & Counting WorldWide for #Pokiri



Get Ready For Never Before Mass Celebrations From SuperStar Fans 🤙🥵



Super🌟@UrstrulyMahesh #PokiriSpecialShows pic.twitter.com/ZnjnsnpbEr — SSMB_BEATZ™🔔 (@ssmb_Beatz) August 8, 2022

PANDU GADU is setting the screens ablaze🔥#PokiriSpecialShows creates

ALL TIME RECORD for an INDIAN FILM with 𝟏𝟕𝟓+ 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐒 & Counting Worldwide 😎



This AUG 9th is going to be a REMARKABLE DAY in the History of WORLD CINEMA🤙🏾



Super🌟@UrstrulyMahesh #PokiriMania #Pokiri pic.twitter.com/VuZYxnpVdL — Viswa CM (@ViswaCM1) August 8, 2022

Film critic Taran Aadarsh also took to his Twiiter space to share the big news as he wrote, "'POKIRI' SPECIAL SHOWS TO CELEBRATE MAHESH BABU'S BIRTHDAY... To celebrate #MaheshBabu's birthday on 9 Aug 2022, his fans have organized special shows of the much-loved and hugely successful film #Pokiri on 9 Aug 2022... #Pokiri will be screened at 175+ shows worldwide."

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and thanked fans for their overwhelming response to the noble cause. She penned a note on her Instagram handle which read, "On the occasion of SuperStar Mahesh Babu's Birthday, The Special Shows of his film POKIRI have been Planned Worldwide on AUGUST 9th in the grandest way possible. Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been Phenomenal, Tickets were sold within Minutes for special shows."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated project SSMB 28. The film will go on floors next month and the unit is planning for its release on January 6, 2022. The film's music will be composed by SS Thaman and reportedly, Mahesh will be essaying the role of a politician in this much-awaited project. Apart from him, Pooja Hegde will play the female lead.

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh