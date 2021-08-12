Mahesh Babu Bumps Into '1 Nenokkadine' Director Sukumar In Hyderabad During Ad Shoot

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu recently bumped into 1: Nenokkadine director Sukumar at Ramoji Film City that is located in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor was present for an ad shoot while the director was filming for Arya star Allu Arjun's upcoming flick, Pushpa: The Rise. Several pictures from their recent meet are now trending on social media. Many fans and followers of the actor have been speculating if the duo are all set to collaborate again.

Mahesh Babu meets Sukumar in Hyderabad

. @urstrulyMahesh mabbu gadu Pushpa Sets Ki Velladam Evng #Pushpa Song Leak avvadam everything is interlinked ! pic.twitter.com/oLmTpoAFH9 — NikhiLᵐˢᵈⁱᵃⁿ🦁 (@BunnyNikhil214) August 12, 2021

In the picture, Mahesh Babu can be seen reuniting with Sukumar in Hyderabad's popular Ramoji Film City. In the pictures, Mahesh can be seen sporting a maroon shirt which he paired with mustard coloured trousers. He can be seen speaking to Sukumar, who also sported his casual avatar. The duo can be seen engaged in fun conversation as Mahesh flashes his bright smile. As the pictures have gone viral on the social media platforms, many fans have been speculating if Mahesh is all set to collaborate with Sukumar on a new project.

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will be releasing during Sankranthi, on January 13, 2022. While Sukumar's Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise will be hitting theatres during Christmas on December 25. Sukumar and Mahesh have previously worked together in 2014's hit film, 1 Nenokkadine. The film is a psychological thriller also featuring Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

With 1 Nenokkadine, Mahesh's son Gautam also made his acting debut. The plot of the film revolved around a journey of a rock star with a bitter past. The rock star is convinced that his parents were murdered by three men during his childhood. The film, however, did not do well commercially but was appreciated by the critics for bringing a new concept to the Telugu audience.

Earlier, Sukumar had praised Mahesh at the sensational response the actor received for his Sarkaru Vaari Paata's blaster. With the duo meeting recently, many fans are eagerly waiting for their combination in a second film.

IMAGE: MAHESH BABU/ SUKUMAR INSTAGRAM

